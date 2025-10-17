George Soros’ Open Society Foundations has provided millions in grants to the organization coordinating nationwide “No Kings” protests scheduled for this Saturday.
The Open Society Foundations issued a $3 million grant in 2023 to Indivisible, the group managing data and communications for the protests. Since Indivisible’s founding in 2017, Soros’ foundations have awarded the organization $7.61 million in total grants, according to the Open Society Foundations website.
The protests aim to demonstrate against what organizers characterize as authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump. Tens of thousands are expected to participate in Washington and other cities across the country.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, first raised concerns about the funding connections Thursday, telling Fox News there was “considerable evidence” linking Soros’ network to the rallies.
“This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts,” Cruz told Fox News Digital.
The connection between Soros and Indivisible extends beyond direct funding. Tom Perriello, who served as executive director of Open Society Foundations from 2018 to 2023, previously employed Indivisible co-director Leah Greenberg as policy director for his Virginia gubernatorial campaign.
An Open Society Foundations spokesperson defended the grants, stating the organization supports “independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society.”
The Communist Workers of America Union is also listed as a partner for the protests.
Cruz has introduced legislation that would allow the Justice Department to pursue RICO charges against individuals funding violent protests. Schumer announced Thursday he would attend, encouraging peaceful demonstrations to “celebrate what makes this country so great.”
Geo. Soros is a very evil man and does not belong in this country. The Open Society does
not give the real info about this man. He lied on his oath to become a citizen and needs to be deported soon, so that he and cause no more problems in our country. He probably would try
to give certain people tons of money, but if they take it they should be investigated and if
found guilty to in prison.
Soros should mind his own damn business.He is just so obnoxious! He needs to worry about his own country and stay out of our business. Keep his dirty money out of here. The USA does not want or need him or his filthy money. Such evil in one person! Yuk!