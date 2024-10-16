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Glenn Youngkin SNAPS, destroys disrespectful CNN hack live on his own show

Glen Younkin is a powerhouse and Tapper more than met his match here.

Tapper should have seen it coming, Youngkin managed to transition from the world of business in to running for (and then winning) the Governors race in Virginia. Which is no small feat as a Republican these days.

His success has some people considering him as a future presidential contender in 2028 or 2032 but he would be up against some big names, so what do you think?

Let us know in the comments what YOU think, take part in our poll, subscribe to Politibrawl’s Substack if you’re new (it’s free!!) and if you enjoy it, share it with your friends, it makes a huge difference!