GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson joined forces with CNN republican Scott Jennings to take down Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett after she tries making the LA wildfires about her distrust of Donald Trump.

Crockett complained that Trump has surrounded himself with “loyalist” who are unqualified to lead the departments he has appointed them to, demonstrating “bad judgement.” She further called into question Trump’s willingness to work with Gavin Newsom to respond to the devastating wildfires currently engulfing Los Angeles.

“California will not have to worry if we get this done before Trump is in office!” she said. “If we wait, I don’t know what is going to happen!”

Johnson stood up for Trump, arguing that he would not withhold needed relief due to personal differences with a democrat governor.

"You can’t show me one emergency disaster that he rejected because he thought the governor was a bozo,” Johnson fired back.

Jennings couldn’t resist hammering the point in even further.

“The current president is a democrat,.. we’re doing a lot of doom casting about what Trump may or may not do, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of accountability for what the people currently in charge didn’t do that led to this,” Jennings added.

Watch the tense clash below:

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Firefighter sees American flag about to burn - What he does next will give you CHILLS...

"Don't let it touch the ground!!"

A moment of incredible bravery and patriotism from the California fires is going viral today and for good reason.

A firefighter saw an American flag waving on a pole, surrounded by inferno and decided to take action. If the flag was not recovered, it would have surely been engulfed by flames within a matter of minutes.

He decides to rescue the flag in an incredible Iwo Jima-style moment you just have to see for yourselves.

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