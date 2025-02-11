GOP Rep. Tim Burchett alarmed a CNN reporter who thinks Elon Musk and DOGE are “moving too fast” in cutting fat from the bloated D.C. bureaucracy.

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Burchett defended Musk’s targeting of the Department of Education for budget and personnel cuts, saying that it was full of bureaucrats who haven’t actually contributed to the betterment of American children.

“There is not a single federal bureaucrat in Washington D.C. ma’am that’s taught any kids anywhere to read or write or do arithmetic,” Burchett told the interviewer. “They’re bureaucrats, they’re like the mob, they take their cut off the top.”

Burchett advocated for sending the money to the states instead to allocate to the education of local children. “Nobody is talking about cutting off any programs to special needs kids,… what I’m talking about doing is cutting off fraud and abuse!”

The CNN host said it was “about the way this is being done,… Some people are frightened by how quickly this is moving!”

“They’re worried because they’re going to have to go back to work,” Burchett fired back bluntly.

Watch Burchett’s savage takedown of CNN’s government cut concerns right here:

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Feminist karen’s claim backfires immediately: "But Millions of black women voted for Trump..."

MAGA influencer Brandon Straka completely stumped an anti-Trump protester with a genius question.

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The woman said America needs to respect and trust black women more.

“Millions of black women voted for Trump, should we trust them?” Straka asked.

Her response is the most hilarious thing you will see today, watch it right here:

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