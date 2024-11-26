GOP Senator Eric Schmitt DESTROYED Kristen Welker, Sunday on MSNBC, for repeating the claim that Trump will seek revenge on his political enemies by weaponizing the justice system.

Watch the heated exchange below:

You can see the exact moment he's had enough when she tries to play dumb regarding the Trump witch hunt and the politicization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.

Welker was completely in over her head with this interview.

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Never Forget: Morgan Freeman HUMILIATES Don Lemon on his own show for woke "bull****!"

Watch Morgan Freeman put woke media hack Don Lemon in his place for spreading victim mentality to his audience.

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