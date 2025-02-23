GOP Rep. Andy Biggs SILENCED Democrat clown Eric Swalwell with an absolutely daming video showing just how anti-police the Democrat party is.

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Swalwell chastised Republicans during a melodramatic monologue for bringing a witness into a hearing who previously tweeted a message reading “F*** Cops,” also naming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying “defund the FBI.”

“Will you disavow your colleague who tweets out and makes money off of this ‘defund the FBI’ movement?!!” Swalwell asked Republicans. “You call yourself a pro police party, and you bring a witness before us who says "‘f*** cops.’”

Biggs eagerly responded to Swalwell’s grandstanding. “Watch out, you might fall over backwards from all the backpedaling,” he said sarcastically.

“We have a video to play…” he continued, prompting a video compilation of dozens of Democrats verbally attacking the police and calling for the police to be defunded. Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman and even Kamala Harris were featured prominently in the video.

Watch Biggs’ brutal slam dunk on Swalwell right here:

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Resurfaced: Tulsi goes on EPIC rant during opening statement, FORCES every Democrat to sit there & TAKE IT!

President Donald Trump’s new Director of National Security, Tulsi Gabbard, came out swinging against establishment Democrats and the Deep State during her opening statement at her confirmation hearing.

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Gabbard called out the Deep State for the “disastrous” invasion of Iraq, before citing the several lies they continue to push about President Trump.

Tulsi started to get into more specific national security abuses, such as the targeting of devout catholics by the FBI and even abuses against herself.

“Personally, just hours after I criticized Kamala Harris and her nomination I was placed on a secret domestic terror watch list called ‘Quiet Skies’,” she told the room full of lawmakers. “Sadly, there are more examples…”

Watch as the camera pans to the horrified faces of Deep State senators all around the room:

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