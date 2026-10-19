GOP Senator Dan Sullivan accused Democrat opponent Mary Peltola of getting the debate questions before hand during their tense televised face-off for the Alaskan senate race.

Peltola appeared to be reading off scripted answers to each question asked, as if she had prepared for specific questions.

“We weren’t supposed to get the questions before hand!”

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BBC calls Paris protest “mostly peaceful” as historic buildings burn, violence intensifies

BBC correspondent James Waterhouse described France’s weekend unrest as “mostly peaceful” even while his own report showed footage of burning cars, masked rioters clashing with police, and a looted wine shop, after more than 2,400 arrests were made across the country.

Waterhouse attributed much of the violence to an “opportunistic minority” rather than the roughly 500,000 genuine protesters who demonstrated nationwide, though critics argued the framing downplayed the scale of destruction shown in his own footage.

Social media users mocked the characterization, drawing comparisons to a widely criticized 2020 CNN report that described riots in Kenosha as “fiery but mostly peaceful” while cars burned in the background.

President Donald Trump responded to the unrest on Truth Social, demanding France close it’s borders and regain control of law and order while identifying the large migrant participation in the riots, evident from abundant field reporter footage.

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Conservative Marine Le Pen’s chances of being France’s next president surge amid riots

Le Pen addressed the riots, Sunday, telling the French people, “We are living through a profound crisis of trust, of authority that poses a threat to democracy.”

Do you think French voters will be swayed by the riots to vote for Le Pen?

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French mayor calls for terrorism probe, Antifa ban amid riots

Nice Mayor Éric Ciotti urged prosecutors to investigate the weekend’s riots as terrorism and called for banning far-left groups like Antifa, describing the unrest as a coordinated “hybrid phenomenon” involving Islamists, drug traffickers, and far-left agitators targeting government institutions.

Ciotti proposed jury trials for rioters who attacked police, emergency prison capacity, stripping social benefits from involved families, and banning the next scheduled protest on Nov. 5. Separately, former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau called on Macron to declare a state of emergency to enable curfews and preemptive crowd-control measures.

French officials have largely blamed far-left party La France Insoumise for fueling the unrest, while critics including presidential candidate Éric Zemmour pointed to immigrant communities as driving the violence, accusing Macron of avoiding that discussion.

National Guard member shot while intervening in D.C. street fight

A National Guard member was shot in the leg Sunday night while attempting to break up a fight, D.C. Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said, adding that the suspect involved was also shot during the encounter.