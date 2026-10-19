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Dubh's avatar
Dubh
Oct 19Edited

Imagine the shock of a democrat obtaining the questions to a debate before the debate happens.

Except, didn't they try that in the 2016 election, when a liberal news agency was caught red-handed emailing Clinton the questions before her debate with Trump?

Understand, the dems haven't stopped trying to get the questions beforehand; they are just getting more experienced in doing so without getting caught.

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Iwear5hats's avatar
Iwear5hats
Oct 19

Wow how disgraceful to add another Dan Sullivan to the ballot to cheat. This tells us they are so afraid they’re going to lose.

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