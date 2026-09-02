Marcus Coleman, the father of a 7-year-old who was struck and severely injured by an 18-wheeler truck driven by a criminal illegal immigrant, tore Democrats limb-from-limb for their irresponsible sanctuary policies harming Americans like his child every day.

"I reject your guys 'sympathy' There's no way you guys are sorry. Not one of you guys have ever called me. Not one of you guys have ever sat there and seen me in the hallways and said, hey, sorry about your daughter,” Coleman told Democrats. “You guys do it right here while you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox. This is when you guys care."

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Almost every Democrat refuses to denounce socialism in concerning House vote

A House resolution denouncing “socialism in all its forms” passed 220-192 Tuesday, with almost every Democrat voting against it — only eight crossed party lines, down sharply from 86 who backed a similar resolution last November.

The White House seized on the vote, with spokeswoman Lauren Bis accusing Democrats of embracing “radical socialism” as the party’s most progressive wing, including groups like the Democratic Socialists of America, gains influence and shapes several 2026 Senate primary winners.

The vote reflects a broader GOP strategy of using floor votes to spotlight Democratic divisions ahead of the midterms, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticizing the two Democrats — Reps. Jared Golden and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez — who helped advance the measure procedurally.

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Suspected CCP spy ‘Fang Fang’ met Eric Swalwell through nonprofit org still placing interns in U.S. political offices

Christine Fang, the alleged Chinese operative who seduced ex-Rep. Eric Swalwell, connected with him through the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs (APAPA) organization, a group accused of Chinese Communist Party ties which reportedly still places interns in roles across American politics today.

APAPA’s national chair, Henry Yin, has ties to CCP-linked United Front groups and has claimed to advise Rep. Ro Khanna, though Khanna’s office disputes any formal relationship. Watchdogs argue APAPA reflects broader pro-CCP influence efforts, the NY Post reports.

The group maintains connections to several current officials, including New York lawmakers who’ve hosted its interns or received its awards, though none of those individuals are accused of wrongdoing. Fang herself fled to China in 2015 after coming under FBI surveillance, following a failed attempt to recruit her as a double agent.

Tyler Robinson to stand trial in Charlie Kirk assassination

A Utah judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to send Tyler Robinson to trial on all seven charges tied to Charlie Kirk’s September 2025 assassination, including aggravated murder, with the death penalty remaining on the table after the judge found probable cause for the victim-targeting enhancement.