CNN’s Anderson Cooper repeatedly challenged Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens on her last minute endorsement of Mike Rogers over far-left Abdul El-Sayed in the critical Michigan senate race.

Her response shut him right up…

“This is about Abdul getting angrier and angrier, saying ‘I don’t want these people in my campaign!’” Stevens told the CNN host. “Anderson, my mind is made up! I’m an independent woman!”

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WATCH: DC liberals attack Trump’s HARSH immigration quotes - They’re actually Obama’s...

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Key midterm races to watch as polls open Tuesday

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Michigan Senate : Progressive Abdul El-Sayed holds a considerable lead over Republican Mike Rogers, who received a surprise last-minute endorsement this week from Democrat Haley Stevens. El-Sayed’s far-left platform drew strong muslim community and college-educated support but weaker numbers among non-college voters in the primary.

Texas Senate : Democrat and woke “christian” flip flopper James Talarico leads Republican AG Ken Paxton despite Texas’s red lean.

Alaska Senate : A second candidate sharing GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan’s name is on the ballot amid allegations that Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign and the DSCC coordinated to recruit him specifically to confuse voters. DOJ subpoenas and a state investigation are underway; Peltola holds a slim polling lead.

Maine Senate : Democrat Troy Jackson leads longtime Sen. Susan Collins slightly.

Kansas Senate : Republican Roger Marshall trails Democrat Adam Hamilton amid scrutiny over Marshall’s past lawsuits against patients and unpaid bills, in a historically safe GOP state.

House races: Forecasters expect Democrats to retake the House, with several previously safe Republican seats — including in Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, and Wisconsin — shifting toward Democrats.

Do you think the momentum built by President Trump and Republicans in the final weeks before the midterms is enough to beat the odds?

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Somali community members describe fear, threats and violence for voicing criticism of Ilhan Omar

Several sources told The NY Post they’ve faced threats, online harassment, and in some cases physical assaults after speaking publicly about Rep. Ilhan Omar.

One source described receiving a threatening phone call urging him to recant past statements and instead publicly support Omar ahead of the midterms, while another said a man based in Somalia threatened to have him hospitalized over negative comments he made toward the congresswoman.

Another member of the Somali community who had spoken critically about Omar was assaulted in Minneapolis and again outside a restaurant in Kenya in 2022. He said he was ambushed by a group of around 15 people and pepper-sprayed, then knocked to the ground and beaten — left with a concussion. He believes a popular Somali TikTok influencer incited the attack claiming the influencer "set his followers" on him in retaliation for criticizing Omar.

The scrutiny stems partly from long-standing allegations that Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, reportedly her brother, was fraudulent for immigration purposes — claims she has repeatedly denied.

Trump announces end to US military aid to Israel

President Donald Trump said U.S. military and financial assistance to Israel, roughly $4 billion annually, will end at year’s close, explaining that Israel is thriving and no longer needs the support, which it can replace by purchasing weapons directly.

Trump said Netanyahu himself proposed phasing out the aid after years of discussion, framing the decision as mutual rather than one-sided, while noting Israel remains free to buy U.S. weapons going forward.

Trump acknowledged the political timing, tying the announcement to Michigan’s Senate race, where Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has criticized Israel aid, while also linking the move to his broader push to reduce federal spending and balance the budget.

Major Union Democrat endorses GOP Sen. Ashley Moody instead of DSA alternative

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien endorsed Republican Sen. Ashley Moody over DSA-aligned Democrat Angie Nixon, citing Moody’s work protecting pensions, union jobs, and apprenticeship programs, and expressing hope to pass the Faster Labor Contracts Act with her support.