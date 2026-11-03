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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
2d

Let's face it the Democratic party is purely Demonic. I really don't give a flip who is running on the Democratic party side. They are all liars just like their father the Devil.

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M. Davis's avatar
M. Davis
2d

Proof that Anderson Cooper is not fair and is completely biased! There is and has never been any fair and balanced about his political reporting!

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