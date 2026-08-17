Sean Hannity ambushed former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Fox News, grilling him for his weak stance towards communist radicals taking over his party and his unwillingness to call them out for what they really are.

“Do you really think that outside of crazy town New York City that these candidates supporting these policies (will work)?!” Hannity asked de Blasio. “Why won’t Democrats criticize even the antisemitic comments, or Hasan Piker?!!”

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3 Ways A.I.’s Boom Could Bust Your Retirement

AI-driven job cuts, inflated tech stocks, and rising utility bills threaten your survival.

Experts in the tech and finance sectors both agree, AI will change the world. But here’s the rarely mentioned truth.

If you are in or near retirement, the unintended consequences of the AI boom could end up costing you dearly. There are three key factors that present major risks if your savings are tied to retirement funds such as a 401(k), IRA, or pension.

It starts in your 401(k). AI-linked companies now carry an estimated 36% of holdings in major indexes, leaving many 401(k)s overcommitted to this one sector. If those companies fall short of earnings projections at any point, retirement balances could fall fast.

Then there’s job risk. AI-driven layoffs accounted for over 54,000 job cuts in 2025 alone. Fewer high-paying jobs can mean weaker consumer spending, softer earnings, and more pressure on the stocks and dividends inside retirement accounts.

Third, may leave you paying higher utility costs as communities upgrade infrastructure to fuel the beast. It’s estimated, data centers nationwide use 400 million gallons of water per day to cool down the massive machinery that powers AI.

AI may be the future, but your life’s savings should not be forced to carry every risk it creates.

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Trump confirms Iran backchannel talks as ceasefire deadline hits

President Donald Trump told Fox News his 60-day ceasefire deadline with Iran expires Monday, but he’s in “no hurry” and confirmed direct backchannel talks with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, bypassing mediators and Iranian political officials, reiterating that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon in any form.

He rejected suggestions that midterm politics are shaping his Iran strategy and warned Oman against interfering in negotiations, while saying he’ll likely stay out of Israel’s upcoming elections but might endorse a candidate.

Trump also said Israel shouldn’t be striking Gaza as Hamas disarmament talks continue, claimed the U.S. has its own relationship with Hamas, and downplayed strain on American weapons stockpiles from the conflict, calling usage so far “peanuts.”

AOC says she has “no regrets” over egg-freezing backlash, blames sexism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Saturday on Instagram she has no regrets about publicly documenting her egg-freezing journey, which she began sharing Aug. 8, framing the backlash she’s faced as part of a broader sexist double standard she’s experienced since entering politics.

The congresswoman said any criticism she receives stems from being a woman so she “might as well help others,” while pushing back against conservative critics who have commented that she is telling women to postpone starting families to prioritize careers instead. Critics have also pointed out complications and concerns associated with the egg freezing including low success rates.

The disclosures also fueled speculation that she split from fiancé Riley Roberts, whom she got engaged to in 2022 but hasn’t been seen wearing a ring from in months; she has not publicly confirmed a breakup, though sources have told The NY Post it occurred some time ago.

The timing of the egg freezing disclosure also fuels rumors of a 2028 presidential run for the socialist congresswoman, though she has not announced intentions to run at this time.

New Poll shows Democrat Party’s embrace of Socialism