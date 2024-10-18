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Hispanic Democrat GRABS the mic from Trump, what happens next is unbelievable



Trump held a rally in the Bronx and it blew the doors off! New York is not a place where Republicans normally go. And certainly not the Bronx, but Trump isn’t a normal Republican.

That was obvious when he took to the stage and this happened. Hispanics and other minorities in America have woken up to the fact that the Democratic party takes them for granted as voters and voting for them has not done anything for them. They’re poorer, left out of the American dream and their cities are more dangerous and more corrupt.

Trump offers change they can actually believe in, no matter how much the Mainstream Media screams “racism.”



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