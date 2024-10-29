CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Hispanic woman takes Trump rally BY STORM, what happens next is unbelievable

The difference between Trump’s Campaign and Kamala’s campaign is stark!

Kamala is filled with booing crowds and people screaming at children meanwhile Trump’s rally is basically a giant party where the audience gets to take part.

If you want evidence of this, then look no further than this video. Trump makes a crack about how his picture looked on People magazine and a woman in the crowd had the magazine and caught his eye so naturally, being a Trump rally, he invited her on stage. What happened next is just incredible to watch!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

On a serious note though, ask yourself this. Would this happen at a Kamala rally? (probably not) and even if someone from the crowd was brought up you just know that they likely wouldn’t be able to resist making some obscene comment about Trump.



Yes I know that that is a hypothetical argument, but given what you see at Kamala rallies and how their supporters behave, would you honestly bet against it happening.

Kamala’s campaign was supposed to be all about “joy” but let’s be honest, we all know which campaign makes people feel joy and it comes with a red hat.

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