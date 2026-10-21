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Sandra glastetter's avatar
Sandra glastetter
Oct 21

President Trump is a businessman with a brain. He can do amazing things with his experience in business. The communist Marxist left only know how to steal that money, not how to make that money there a party of corruption and handouts.

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prsmith's avatar
prsmith
Oct 21

Mainstream media is responsible for the lack of truth in reporting. Conservatives must develop broader means of distributing their message to voters...especially independents.

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