Hunter Biden’s baby-momma Lunden Roberts went on the Patrick Bet-David podcast earlier this year to spill ALL of the details about the president’s son’s sick personal life.

“That sounds weird, right?… But it was part of the Hunter package.”

Roberts details her experience living with Hunter and particularly the bizarre relationship he had with his brother Beau’s widow.

Hunter once tried to explain the nature of this relationship in an interview with CBS while promoting his new memoir at the time.

“I think people were confused by it and I understand that. I mean I really do,” he said in the interview. “To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain because it came out of a real overwhelming grief that we both shared and we were together and trying to do the right thing. And that grief turned into a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost and it didn’t work.”

President Biden recently pardoned his son of all federal crimes he has been convicted of or may have committed since 2014. The decision to do so has those on the left and the right questioning what seems to be a clear abuse of power.

Hunter was found guilty of tax evasion to the amount of more than 1 million dollars, as well as a charge concerning an illegal firearm purchase while addicted to drugs.

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Muslim mother SNAPS at woke school board, REFUSES to accept any of their radical CRAP

A fed-up mom took on her local school board after finding out what her child was being exposed to in their school library.

Watch her GO OFF as these woke administrators have to just sit their in take it!

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