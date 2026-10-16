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Ken Paxton closing the gap after disaster Talarico town hall event

Ken Paxton’s chances of beating Jame Talarico in the Texas senate race just substantially improved after Talarico was pressed by conservative and christian voters on Wednesday during a televised town hall event.

Kalshi’s odds:

Paxton: 38%

Talarico: 62%

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Bystander kills Oregon elementary school shooter

A 16-year-old gunman killed three students, ages 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, Thursday before an unidentified community member — believed to be a student’s father — pursued and killed him, ending the attack before police entered the building.

Police Chief Mike Krantz said the bystander engaged the shooter after seeing him enter the school; officials haven’t disclosed what weapon was used or whether he had a concealed carry permit. A 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher remain in critical condition.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and local officials praised the bystander’s actions, while teachers described fearing for their lives during the attack. The shooting marks Oregon’s eighth fatal mass shooting since 1998.

Ilhan Omar’s husband responds to her absence amid ongoing investigation

Rep. Ilhan Omar has not been seen publicly since Monday’s HSI raid on her D.C. home, fueling rumors she left the country. Her husband Tim Mynett was confronted by a journalist while running errands and dismissed questions about her whereabouts as “annoying.”

Mynett said he has “no concerns” about the immigration investigation into Omar, which centers on whether she misrepresented her age to qualify for citizenship through her father; at least two relatives, including her sister, have reportedly been subpoenaed.

A separate probe from the DC US Attorney’s office is examining the couple’s financial disclosures after a 2024 filing listing their net worth as high as $30 million was later amended to reflect far lower figures, a discrepancy Trump has publicly questioned on social media.

“Flying cars are real!” Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster with flight capability

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed an updated Roadster equipped with high-pressure air thrusters at a livestreamed SpaceX facility event, showing the car launching off a curved ramp, briefly appearing to defy gravity, and flipping midair before landing on its wheels.