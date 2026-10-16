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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
Oct 16Edited

Yea, they are all talk and no action or guts

They didn't have a freaking CLUE, but they are in the HERD, just like they were when they BOMBARDED us and got the illegal NOBAMA into office

They JOIN the street riff raff trashing America, but have NO CLUE WHY -

All they know is that in America they still get that almighty welfare check, those food stamps and always FREE MEDICAL CARE, that is ACTUALLY NOT Free because there are those to fill the gap there.

But the long and the short of it is that they are a CLUELESS HERD of FOLLOWERS, to whom AMERICA is a CAPITALIST hell hole, while having no clue of the distinction between Socialism, Capitalism or any other kind of ISM - they have been attached to the FEEDING TIT all of their lives

For years we SCREAMED against filling all of our IVY HALLS of Higher Education with FREAKING COMMIES, but it all fell on deaf ears because, after all it WAS fashionable for America's Ivy League education halls be manned by COMMIE FOREIGNERS indoctrinating and filling the minds of the a FOOLS who had plenty of room in their empty craniums to absorb it all

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Oughtsix's avatar
Oughtsix
Oct 16

Re" the Oregon hero ending a psycho school shooter: It must really grind Tina Kotek's gizzard to have to publicly acclaim private use of a firearm to kill one of her own libnutz contituents. Very gratifying for those of us who oppose everything she and her cohort stand for, as we advocate for the right of every human being to provide for their own defense. The vile foreign and demonic ideologies that contaminate and are seeking to destroy this nation must themselves be uprooted and destroyed.

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