We offered New York City socialist a one-way ticket to the socialist country of their choice, a generous opportunity to escape capitalist, “fascist” America.
But shockingly, they didn’t want to leave…
“Uh, I don’t want to go to Cuba…”
Watch their responses here:
Ken Paxton closing the gap after disaster Talarico town hall event
Ken Paxton’s chances of beating Jame Talarico in the Texas senate race just substantially improved after Talarico was pressed by conservative and christian voters on Wednesday during a televised town hall event.
Kalshi’s odds:
Paxton: 38%
Talarico: 62%
Do you think Paxton can beat the odds?
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Bystander kills Oregon elementary school shooter
A 16-year-old gunman killed three students, ages 5, 8, and 11, and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, Thursday before an unidentified community member — believed to be a student’s father — pursued and killed him, ending the attack before police entered the building.
Police Chief Mike Krantz said the bystander engaged the shooter after seeing him enter the school; officials haven’t disclosed what weapon was used or whether he had a concealed carry permit. A 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher remain in critical condition.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and local officials praised the bystander’s actions, while teachers described fearing for their lives during the attack. The shooting marks Oregon’s eighth fatal mass shooting since 1998.
Ilhan Omar’s husband responds to her absence amid ongoing investigation
Rep. Ilhan Omar has not been seen publicly since Monday’s HSI raid on her D.C. home, fueling rumors she left the country. Her husband Tim Mynett was confronted by a journalist while running errands and dismissed questions about her whereabouts as “annoying.”
Mynett said he has “no concerns” about the immigration investigation into Omar, which centers on whether she misrepresented her age to qualify for citizenship through her father; at least two relatives, including her sister, have reportedly been subpoenaed.
A separate probe from the DC US Attorney’s office is examining the couple’s financial disclosures after a 2024 filing listing their net worth as high as $30 million was later amended to reflect far lower figures, a discrepancy Trump has publicly questioned on social media.
“Flying cars are real!” Elon Musk unveils new Tesla Roadster with flight capability
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed an updated Roadster equipped with high-pressure air thrusters at a livestreamed SpaceX facility event, showing the car launching off a curved ramp, briefly appearing to defy gravity, and flipping midair before landing on its wheels.
Musk said the vehicle, a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX engineering, will enter production in 2028 with pricing undisclosed; analyst Dan Ives said the car won’t significantly impact revenue but helps bolster Tesla’s brand ahead of its upcoming earnings report.
The unveiling adds to Musk’s expanding portfolio of ventures, following SpaceX’s recent acquisition of radio spectrum licenses aimed at enabling Starlink to offer nationwide cellular coverage.
Yea, they are all talk and no action or guts
They didn't have a freaking CLUE, but they are in the HERD, just like they were when they BOMBARDED us and got the illegal NOBAMA into office
They JOIN the street riff raff trashing America, but have NO CLUE WHY -
All they know is that in America they still get that almighty welfare check, those food stamps and always FREE MEDICAL CARE, that is ACTUALLY NOT Free because there are those to fill the gap there.
But the long and the short of it is that they are a CLUELESS HERD of FOLLOWERS, to whom AMERICA is a CAPITALIST hell hole, while having no clue of the distinction between Socialism, Capitalism or any other kind of ISM - they have been attached to the FEEDING TIT all of their lives
For years we SCREAMED against filling all of our IVY HALLS of Higher Education with FREAKING COMMIES, but it all fell on deaf ears because, after all it WAS fashionable for America's Ivy League education halls be manned by COMMIE FOREIGNERS indoctrinating and filling the minds of the a FOOLS who had plenty of room in their empty craniums to absorb it all
Re" the Oregon hero ending a psycho school shooter: It must really grind Tina Kotek's gizzard to have to publicly acclaim private use of a firearm to kill one of her own libnutz contituents. Very gratifying for those of us who oppose everything she and her cohort stand for, as we advocate for the right of every human being to provide for their own defense. The vile foreign and demonic ideologies that contaminate and are seeking to destroy this nation must themselves be uprooted and destroyed.