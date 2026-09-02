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I was sitting in the middle row, with Tyler Robinson directly in my view. He sat there completely still for nine hours straight. Didn’t move a muscle.

The morning started slowly, with defense attorneys arguing that the public shouldn’t be able to see the prosecution’s witness, but suddenly we reached a decisive moment.

Tyler Robinson’s text messages were on the screen, and I listened as the investigator read, “gramps’ gun does just fine.” They were reading messages from Tyler Robinson to his friends about how he murdered Charlie Kirk in cold blood.

I heard an outcry to my right. It was Erika.

Erika Kirk and Charlie’s parents were weeping quietly after hearing Robinson’s callous messages. We couldn’t console them. The court didn’t allow it. My job was to sit there and see the evidence.

As an Orem, Utah native, I attended the preliminary hearing two months ago.

This week, it came to a head.

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(Piece continues)

After hearing from witnesses for five days straight, Tyler Robinson’s team announced that they were requesting briefing and final arguments.

This meant two more months of written arguments, with the culminating day of final arguments from both sides taking place on September 1.

That day has come, and it went exactly as the prosecutors wanted.

After another brief stint of trying to keep the cameras out of the courtroom, unsuccessfully, I might add, the defense took their seats as the prosecution laid out their evidence once again.

They laid out the events of September 10: how Tyler Robinson left his home in Hurricane, Utah, very early in order to get to campus. He staked out UVU twice on camera, changed his clothes, and returned a third time. He ditched his car, raced to the top of the Losee rooftop, lay in wait, and shot Charlie Kirk. He then ran away, stashed the gun in a nearby bush, and left campus.

Later that night, he tried to recover his gun twice, failed both times, and returned home. A day later, he turned himself in to the police after being positively identified by his parents.

The defense did not dispute the evidence. Instead, they challenged counts 6 and 7 against him, which dealt with witness tampering and violence in the presence of a minor, and then rested.

After taking a one-hour break to deliberate, the judge returned and bound Tyler Robinson over for trial on all seven counts. In his own words the evidence was “substantial.”

We should bear in mind that while the trial will be a fantastic opportunity to get transparency and justice surrounding this case, it likely won’t occur for months, if not years.

Until then, the waiting game begins. But my job remains the same. I’ll keep tracking the filings, I’ll keep showing up to the courtroom, and I’ll keep bringing the facts directly to you as they unfold. Charlie’s family deserves that transparency, and I’ll be here to see this through to the very end.