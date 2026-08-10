I snuck into a meeting at The People’s Forum in New York City, the far-left organization at the core of the DSA’s rise to nationwide prominence and the beneficiary of millions of foreign dollars invested to topple the United States of America from within.

What I found inside clearly shows that the DSA is a communist movement as President Trump has claimed, despite AOC, Zohran Mamdani and other DSA candidates rejecting the label repeatedly in the media.

They are going to be very mad that I published this… Take a look:

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The People’s Forum describes itself as “a movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.” It has reportedly received 10s of millions of dollars from Marxist billionaire Neville Roy Singham who lives in China and is clearly doing the bidding of the subversive CCP propaganda machine. He has pumped millions more into a network of nonprofits facilitating left-wing activism across America, including the No Kings protests and Delaney Hall protests.

My producer and I RSVPed for the event, held at The People’s Forum headquarters in Manhattan, and advertised as a Latino Socialist fundraiser for Venezuela featuring DSA primary winners Claire Valdez and Darializa Chevalier alongside other candidates.

Soon after we walked in a took our seats, one of the speakers warned the crowd that there may be journalists in the room and that a recent event of their’s was “infiltrated” by a journalist.

FYI, it was me…

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I attended a DSA party in Brooklyn a few weeks ago and openly disclosed that I was a conservative and a journalist looking to learn about and cover their movement. I was promptly kicked out of the event by an organizer - so I knew this time I needed to fly under the radar.

We revealed that they have a secret ICE hotline, encouraging activist to text the location of ICE agents when spotted around the city so hordes of protesters can show up and interfere with immigration enforcement.

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During the nearly 2 hour-long panel discussion at The People’s Forum, we found out that the DSA is using “behind the scenes” operatives including illegal immigrants who they refer to as “companeros” as part of their broader political action.

“You don’t have to have papers to have power,” one of the speakers said.

But perhaps the most alarming discovery was the abundant communist imagery covering the entire headquarters. Keep in mind, DSA candidates frequently claim that they are not communist and mock the characterization from President Trump and others on the right as a new Red Scare.

There were several posters of Vladimir Lenin, the murderous Bolshivik leader who founded the Soviet Union and is responsible for as many as 10 million deaths during the Red Terror and through early Soviet concentration camps and mass forced starvations.

On the wall was a painting of Assata Shakur, an open communist and leader of the Black Liberation Army who was charged in the United States with several bank robberies and murders including a conviction for killing a state trooper. She fled to Cuba after escaping prison and was protected by the communist regime there until her death in 2025.

Several attendees sported the red Bolshevik star on hats and shirts. After I asked one about his shirt, he told be outright that he is a communist and thinks figures like Hasan Piker are not radical enough for him.

A corner near the front had several books for sale, including some written by Lenin, Karl Marx, Claudia Jones and other famous communists.

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So why are DSA candidates saying they are not communists while giving speeches at an organization that obviously promotes communism?

The answer is the same reason I got into this meeting so easily in the first place. The DSA is trying to rapidly grow its membership and appeal to centrist Democrats and even former Trump voters as it legitimizes and institutionalizes its movement through our electoral system. So much so that its meetings are usually wide open to the public to lure newcomers.

Communism is a lofty ideal that i’m certain many of these candidates aspire to, but it won’t help them win elections and meet Americans where they currently are. They need to appear moderate and reasonable to achieve electoral victories and focus on broadly appealing agenda points like affordable healthcare and housing.

But on their home turf, where they think they are safe from the public eye, they don’t even flinch at the specter of Lenin or Marx, or the militant maoist Black Panther Party. They surround themselves with and hail communist icons as a reminder of the obvious longterm goal.