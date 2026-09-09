If you’re a stay at home mom, you might get $9,000 a year thanks to Donald Trump“The reforms we are enacting will make fraud harder to perpetrate...”Joshua CarrSep 09, 2026∙ Paid1931611ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJoshua CarrI'm a political commentator, author, and conservative columnist. Objective journalism no longer exists. We are all political commentators now.Subscribe to Joshua