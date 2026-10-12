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Early Monday morning, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home was raided by the Department of Homeland Security as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into the Minnesota Democrat. DHS partnered with the Homeland Security Investigation agents, using a “judicially authorized search warrant” to search her Washington, DC home. Multiple sources have claimed the investigation relates to whether she may have committed fraud on her immigration paperwork. Omar was born in Somalia and spent 4 years in Kenya before immigrating to the U.S. in 1995.

Later in the morning, White House Border Czar Tom Homan told interviewers that “We know this investigation was ongoing for a while. There was a warrant executed this morning, so I’ll leave it at that. The specifics of the investigation, I think I need to turn that over to Todd Blanche or Markwayne Mullen.”

Omar also responded to the raid on X, saying “Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.” She also stated, “I will not be silenced.” Omar then turned off the replies to her post.

Questions surrounding Omar’s immigration status have been a point of contention since she was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, when she became one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

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In 2002, Omar married Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in their “faith tradition,” never applying for a civil marriage. She and Hirsi had two children together. According to Omar, the two split in 2008. She then legally married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, in 2009. The two did not divorce until 2017. Despite being legally married to Elmi at the time, Omar and Hirsi had their third child together in 2012. Many believe Elmi is Omar’s brother, although she has declined to provide a list of her siblings to the public. Her campaign stated that she was unable to acquire a birth certificate due to the collapse of Somalia’s infrastructure.

Omar became a naturalized citizen in 2000, just months before her 18th birthday, allowing her to receive automatic citizenship as a minor child of a naturalized parent. However, former Minnesota Congressional candidate AJ Kern found evidence that Omar “actually wasn’t a minor when her father could apply for naturalization.” In May 2019, Omar’s staff asked the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library to change her birth year from 1981 to 1982. If Omar was born in 1981, she would not have been a minor in 2000, meaning that she would not actually be a naturalized citizen.

The State of Minnesota doesn’t verify citizenship for candidates, but only requires them to sign an affidavit stating that they meet constitutional requirements. The Federal Elections Commission has also claimed that it doesn’t have the power to verify the citizenship status for federal candidates.

Omar has never publicly produced either her naturalization certificate nor her passport. Many, including Rep. Nancy Mace, attempted to file FOIA requests pertaining to Omar’s immigration documents, but those efforts were “blocked by Democrats.” The U.S. House of Representatives has not required Omar to make her naturalization documentation publicly available. Even the left-leaning Snopes admitted that they were “unable to locate any official documentation” verifying whether Omar was a naturalized citizen and received no response after reaching out to her spokesperson.

Amidst investigations into her own immigration status, Omar has repeatedly pushed for looser immigration restrictions. She has called to abolish ICE multiple times and introduced the “Make ICE Pay Act,” which would strip ICE and Border Patrol of $140 billion. She compared the U.S. to Somalia, saying she didn’t expect to see such conduct because “this is the U.S. [sic] god----” states.” In 2024, she criticized the Biden administration for not raising the refugee admissions cap and in 2026 she referred to ICE operations in Minnesota as “militarized racial terror.”

At the RNC in September 2026, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin responded to concerns about Omar’s immigration status. He stated that, “When we move forward it’s not political, it’s because you chose to break the nation’s laws… I’m in charge of enforcing the laws.” He stated that it was part of an ongoing investigation.