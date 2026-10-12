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Donna P Sisk's avatar
Donna P Sisk
Oct 12

She needs to be deported!

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Stacy's avatar
Stacy
Oct 12

Mass DEPORTATION FOR ALL ILLEGALS, Legals, Islamics, SOMALIANS AND TRAITORS OF OUR COUNTRY.

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