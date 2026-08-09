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An illegal alien that participated in last year’s anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for pouring two bottles of lighter fluid onto a burning California Highway Patrol (CHP) vehicle and throwing an electric scooter over a freeway overpass near officers.

Yachua Mauricio Flores, 23, was also ordered to pay $253,415 in restitution.

CHP officers became trapped under an overpass while responding to the riots near Los Angeles city hall, with Flores and others hurling objects in an attempt to damage vehicles and injure the officers.

“Flores poured lighter fluid from a plastic water bottle onto a burning CHP vehicle, causing the flames to intensify. He then pointed and directed another individual who lit a liquid substance on fire and poured the flaming liquid onto the same CHP vehicle,” the Department of Justice explained.

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“Immediately afterward, Flores poured lighter fluid from a second bottle onto the burning vehicle. Minutes later, Flores, along with another individual, threw an electric scooter over the overpass railing near CHP vehicles and officers below,” the DOJ continued. “Flores admitted in his plea agreement that he knew the officers were under the freeway overpass. He further admitted that he knew that throwing objects and burning debris created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to the officers.”

“Violent attacks on law enforcement will result in federal prison time,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Those who escalate chaos and endanger officers will be held accountable. Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting the men and women sworn to keep our communities safe.”

The Department of Homeland Security called Flores’ guilty plea a “win for LAW AND ORDER.”

Flores’ guilty plea shows how long it takes to hold leftist rioters accountable. Flores was photographed wearing a bandana on his face in order to hide his identity during the riot.

But Flores’ actions shows how the need for deportations is valid. Here was someone who should not have been in our country and instead of laying low, he happily joined street communists to cause mayhem in our country. While Flores was caught, there are many more in our nation who are actively working to undermine the United States from within.