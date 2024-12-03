Info Wars reporter Owen Shroyer EXPLODED at left-wing commentator Destiny during a no-holds-barred debate on the results of the Trump movement.
“Nobody wants to be part of your psychotic movement anymore,” Shroyer yelled. “You wants to trans kids, your side wants to pay for trans surgeries in prison, your side houses 10 million illegal immigrants!!”
Destiny tried to reduce Shroyer to an unhinged conspiracy theorist throughout the entire debate, several time asking him “do you believe in dinosaurs?”
Shroyer was not fazed and continued to bluntly characterize his opponent as a gullible radical. “You believe everything you’re told from the mainstream media!”
“You’re right, there’s no government corruption. They don’t rig elections, it’s never happened,” he said sarcastically. “The government is great guys!”
Shroyer served 60 days in prison for his involvement in January 6. Since his release, he continues to work with Alex Jones on the popular Info Wars network.
Scott Jennings GOES OFF at CNN hypocrites defending Hunter Biden pardon
Scott Jennings erupted at his democrat colleagues on CNN who are actually trying to defend President Biden’s decision to pardon his disgraced son Hunter.
“This is the WORST thing a president can do for his party and for the country,…” Jennings fired off during a live interview.
Biden pardoned his son from all federal convictions on Sunday, letting him off the hook for his million dollar tax evasion and even his gun-related crime.
Many republicans and democrats are upset by what appears to be a gross misuse of power by Biden to show judicial mercy to his reprehensible son.
No surprise here. That’s what corrupt politicians do. I guess if Hunter doesn’t need to pay taxes why should the rest of us. If Hunter can lie on his application to purchase a firearm why bother filling out the application in the first place. It appears laws are only made for law abiding citizens and not the criminal element.
This wasn’t a debate. A senate has two sides that allow each other their say. Then the other side has a chance to refute (with facts) the debate points of the other side. Then the audience is allowed to make their own
Decision as to who is right and who is wrong.
This was the guys screaming at each other and trying to outshout the other side.
Don’t get me wrong…I think Owen Shroyer
Is right and the lefty is wrong, and I understand Owen’s frustration, as he has been relently attacked and vilified….but this wasn’t a debate. it isn’t possible to legitimately debate the left wing side.