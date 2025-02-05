Must Watch: Is terrorism bad?

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller asked pro-Palestine protesters in Washington D.C. if terrorism was justified in the fight against Israel.

Watch Video

“Bring democracy to the Middle East?” Not as easy as you think…

By Richie McGinniss

Before heading to the anti-Netanyahu protest in front of the White House last night, I dusted off the Keffiyeh that I got in Southern Lebanon in 2010. If I learned anything covering protests over the last eight years, it’s that the best way to avoid getting punched in the head for asking the wrong questions is to blend in.

What I wanted to uncover was what exactly the demonstrators thought would be a proper solution to the conflict taking place in the Middle East. They were protesting Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu on the other side of multiple rows of nonscalable fencing and hundreds of officers of the law. As it turned out, the picketers were no longer focused on the “two-state solution” that has been the aim of peaceniks for the last half century. Instead, the majority of the protesters I spoke with wanted a one-state solution, under which the Palestinians, Israelis, and anyone else living there would have equal rights.This sounds nice on paper, but while studying Arabic and Middle Eastern history–and while living in Amman, Jordan in the fall of 2010–it became obvious that the only comprehensive truth over there is that absolutely NOTHING is as simple as it seems at first glance.

(Continues below)

Presented By Goldco

Dennis Quaid on Helping To Secure your future….

Hey folks, Dennis Quaid here.

I’m sure you’ve worked hard to build up your savings and help secure your future, but with everything going on in the world today - from inflation to economic uncertainty and a skyrocketing national debt - it’s more important than ever to have a solid plan to help protect what you’ve worked for.

That’s exactly why I’ve been buying precious metals like gold and silver for decades. It’s not just about the value - which it has - it’s about the potential security for me and my family. Gold and silver aren’t just precious metals—they’re part of American history. They’re real, tangible, and something you can hold on to.

Physical gold and silver have stood the test of time. And they’re a great way to hedge against things like inflation and market volatility.

If you’re looking for a way to help safeguard your savings, I recommend my partners at the top rated precious metals company - Goldco. They’ve made the process of buying gold and silver super easy, whether you’re new to the game or you’ve been at it for years.

I’ve done my homework and I’ve even met the folks at Goldco - they’re the real deal. Not only do they know their stuff, but they treated me like family. So if you’re considering a way to diversify your portfolio, trust me, these are the people you want to talk to.

They’ve got a FREE Gold & Silver Kit that they will ship right to your doorstep. It’s got all the information you need to see if precious metals are right for you.

PLUS, if you act fast, you might even qualify for up to a 10% Instant Match in BONUS SILVER and a limited-edition Ronald Reagan Silver Coin, but only while supplies last, and it’s first come, first served - so don’t sleep on this!

Help protect your financial future, the American way.

SHIP ME A FREE GOLD & SILVER KIT >>

Ship Me My Kit

Yours truly,

DENNIS QUAID

Actor, Singer, Musician

I am old enough to remember when the term “bring democracy to the Middle East” was a catch phrase used by George Bush and his Neo-Conservative allies to make the invasion of Iraq sound nice and fluffy. The reality, as we have learned, was anything but.

The first thing that I saw when I showed up to the protest was a giant effigy of Netanyahu with blood on his hands. It would be an understatement to say that this was not a very flattering caricature of Netanyahu, which was to be expected at a demonstration that supported the Palestinian cause. What I did not expect was to see a Palestinian flag displaying a man wearing a Hamas headband directly in front of the White House. Such overt support for Hamas was a new one for me, at least since I visited a Palestinian refugee camp outside Amman, Jordan fifteen years prior.

Democracy may work in America, but the Middle East has entrenched tribal divisions that ensure voters will cast ballots along sectarian lines. If we can gather anything from the unilateral (second) invasion of Iraq, it’s that Americans have a tendency to superimpose their New World idealism onto a place that is mired by thousands of years of war.

As a model for a more palatable solution to the conflict, the protesters cited a return to the inter-faith peace that existed prior to European colonialism. Here’s the problem: Ottoman, Arab, and Roman rule over the region was not achieved through the kumbayah mentality that the demonstrators naively pointed to for a way to bring peace to the Middle East. Put simply, the Middle East has always been ruled by whoever carries the biggest stick.

I gave up on this misplaced wishful thinking–along with using my Arabic anywhere other than Uber rides–when I realized how cynically both the Bush and Obama administrations manipulated the emotions of Americans in order to justify the continued funding of a war that could never be won. A war that was supposed to bring democracy to Iraq.

Similar to when gun-control advocates tell me that they want to confiscate every privately owned AR-15 from the hands of American citizens, that toothpaste simply cannot be put back into the tube. If we are to make any progress on the Arab-Israeli conflict, it’s high time that the public comes back down to earth and understands the reality of the situation on the dry, water-starved ground of the Levant. A true Democratic system will never function over there. One need only to view the demographic makeup of [insert Middle Eastern country here] to know precisely how its people will vote.

I do not claim to have a solution to the unsolvable problem taking place in Israel and the West Bank. But I do know that if we are to move forward as a country, our politicians should be asking one and only one question before making any deals: how will this benefit the AMERICAN taxpayer? No, that does not include American oil companies, or American defense companies, or international bankers that relish the petro-dollar’s multi-decade domination of global commerce. Average Americans are the ones who get sent over there to spill blood in the desert sand, and their well-being should be paramount above multinational interests that have dominated foreign policy for far too long. During times like this, the press should be asking the tough questions rather than endorsing whatever narrative is most politically correct. They should keep in mind that one simple fact: the Middle East is a place that can only be ruled by the sword, and I am sick and tired of our politicians and so-called media professionals pretending otherwise.