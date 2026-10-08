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Susan A Thompson's avatar
Susan A Thompson
Oct 8

Every time I see talafreako I want to vommit! So satanic! So deceived!

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Drogan0660's avatar
Drogan0660
Oct 8

If there is a person out there that calls themselves a Christian and can support Talafreako then in my book they are not a Christian.I don't care if that hurts your feelings. The Bible explicitly states there are only two sexes, male and female. I don't care what you think you are. If you have or have had a penis then you are a male. I wonder why this is only an issue of males identifying as females??

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