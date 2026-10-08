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James Talarico might be able to flip a Texas Senate seat Republicans have held for 65 years by warping Christianity.

The Senate race between Republican candidate Ken Paxton and the Democrat, Talarico, has become one of the most high profile in the nation. The race may be on track to become the most expensive non-presidential campaign of all time, as it has already cost $442 million a month before election day. The PACs pouring money into the election have resorted to buying national ad slots as opposed to multiple local slots to save money. As a result, Texas Senate campaign ads have been popping up on broadcasts nationwide, particularly during NFL and college football games.

About 67% of Texans identify as Christian. Talarico has proved to be a fire contender in the race due to his pastoral persona, which has given him a stealthy way to appeal to the overwhelming Christian voting bloc. Evangelicals For A Better Future, an evangelical Christian super PAC, not only endorsed Talarico, but spent over $1 million supporting his campaign. Talarico has embedded himself into several church communities, including his home church, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian near Austin.

However, Talarico’s views are far more progressive than they are traditionally Christian. He has been defending transgenderism since 2021, when he advocated for allowing biological males to use girls restrooms and locker rooms. He also voted against a bill banning sex changes for children. Shortly afterwards, he stated that “God is nonbinary.” At one point, he claimed that there were six genders, and only reeled back the statement five years later.

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Talarico has also given public support for Islam, claiming that the Muslim Allah is one of “the equal pathways to truth,” before bragging about speaking at local Mosques. In 2020, he openly advocated for defunding the police. In May 2026, he tried to justify abortion by stating that “The Bible is silent on abortion.” In other videos, he has stated that “Christ is a radical feminist,” and identified himself as “A Christian who hates Christianity.”

St. Andrew’s head pastor, Rev. Dr. Jim Rigby, has publicly identified himself as one of Talarico’s mentors. In September, undercover footage from the Daily Caller revealed that Rigby had been handing out the “Inclusive Bible” to new parishioners. The edited version of the Bible specifically removes “sexist” and “classist” language, such as refusing to label Christ as the “Son of God.” As far back as 2015, Rigby has seemed to deny core Christian teachings, such as the Virgin Birth and the resurrection of Christ. More recently, he joked about having “mixed feelings” about the assassination attempt on President Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Despite his counterintuitive progressive political views, Talarico has positioned himself as a Christian candidate, deferring to his master’s degree in theological studies as proof. Last December, a Texas Politics Project poll showed that religious voters were more likely to have a favorable view of Talarico than non-religious voters. Recent polls have reflected that, giving Talarico as much as a six-point lead over Paxton.

The biggest threat to Talarico’s campaign is himself. When Fox News asked Talarico why he had fought against legislation that kept biological male transgender athletes out of women’s sports, he had to walk back his own radicalism. Despite having once called the bill “cynical” and “craven,” he told Fox that he opposed transgender athletes “if it endangers safety or fairness.”

As the campaign has progressed, more damning clips of Talarico surface, such as one of him stating that “white supremacy, heteropatriarchy, economic exploitation, have colonized our own minds.” Each one reveals his extreme political agenda. The surge in campaign spending has shown voters just how progressive his purported Christianity is.