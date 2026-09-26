James Talarico’s Woke Pastor Got Caught On-Camera Admitting Talarico is a Fraud“The Democratic Party is backing off on their stances on trans,... his staff is encouraging him to kind of do the same thing,... I think it’s bad advice personally, but if it helps him win, okay…”Joshua CarrSep 26, 2026∙ Paid2032029ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJoshua CarrI'm a political commentator, author, and conservative columnist. Objective journalism no longer exists. We are all political commentators now.Subscribe to Joshua