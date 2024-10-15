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JD Vance DESTROYS smug New York Times reporter during humiliating live interview

JD Vance absolutely destroyed this reporter! We saw how good he was during the debate with Walz but this is on another level!

We all know that the NYT lives in their own little world of fantasy and Vance takes a wrecking ball to it. If you’re wrecked this bad, how do you even go back to work?

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