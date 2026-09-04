Vice President JD Vance had a tense exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during Thursday’s press briefing, telling her bluntly that he will not impose an “artificial timeline” on the conflict with Iran and that hostilities will continue as long as Iran keeps attacking ships.

“When you ask ‘when will this end,’ it’s like asking ‘when will the Iranians stop shooting at ships,… I don’t know the answer to that question,” Vance said sharply to Collins.

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Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait”

President Donald Trump suggested on Truth Social renaming the Strait of Hormuz “Trump Strait,” claiming the U.S. now has it “under control,” though the international waterway borders Iranian and Omani territory and has no single owner.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!”

The proposal follows Trump’s earlier suggestion that he would declare the strait a U.S. territory, though he hasn’t detailed how either move would be carried out.

The strait carries roughly 20% of global oil and gas shipments; ongoing conflict with Iran, now past six months, has disrupted traffic and driven up energy prices, with the U.S. maintaining a naval blockade as fresh strikes hit Tehran this week.

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Kalshi currently shows a slim chance of President Trump following through with the suggestion, hoewever, the move is highly precedented amid Lake Ontario’s renaming to “Lake America” as well as the Gulf of America rebrand.

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Trump warns Spain “will be a ruined country” because of mass migration crisis

President Donald Trump told GB News Spain will become a “ruined country,” citing both the ongoing Ceuta migrant crisis, where over 70,000 migrants entered the Spanish exclave in July, with sexual assault reports now nearly daily.

Trump also claimed Britain faces its own dire migration crisis , clarifying that it is not as severe as what is occurring in Spain and the scale of Ceuta’s influx.

Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez has blamed human trafficking networks and disinformation from Israel and Russia for the crisis while absolving Morocco, drawing criticism amid nationwide protests calling for his resignation. Spain has also drawn Trump’s ire over its NATO spending resistance and refusal to let U.S. forces use its bases, prompting Treasury actions against the country.

During the interview, Trump also urged Britain to tap North Sea oil reserves to become energy-rich, rebuking environmentalist concerns about dwindling supply and arguing the UK has left resources for Norway to profit from instead.

Clancy trial: tense courtroom scenes as jury remains deadlocked

Thursday brought dramatic courtroom moments in the Lindsay Clancy trial, including individual juror meetings with Judge William Sullivan, a heated sidebar between the judge and defense attorney Kevin Reddington, and a direct exchange between the judge and Clancy herself.

Reddington asked the judge to remove a juror he said was refusing to “listen to the law,” though analysts believe removal is unlikely; Sullivan is expected to question the juror directly Friday as deliberations enter a seventh day.

If jurors can’t reach a verdict Friday, a mistrial is possible, with prosecutors not required to immediately decide on a retrial; Clancy, accused of killing her three children in 2023 and pleading not guilty by reason of postpartum psychosis, would remain held at a state hospital in the meantime.

Piers Morgan vs Ben Shapiro feud escalates, personal insults run wild

Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro’s ongoing dispute intensified this week after Morgan declared Shapiro “banned” from his show, prompting Shapiro to note he’d already refused to appear and mock Morgan’s free-speech stance and appearance.