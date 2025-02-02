A resurfaced video of then-Senator JD Vance grilling Biden’s woke FAA Administrator Billy Nolen is now more relevant than ever amid last week’s tragic plane collision and questions of DEI hiring leading to unsafe flight travel.

Vance questioned Nolen about the FAA’s push to remove gendered language from their protocol’s in order to be more “inclusive.” Nolen stood firmly behind the initiative and said inclusivity should be a priority to recruit the new generation of pilots.

“The next generation of people who get into aerospace, they won’t look like the people sitting in this room,” Nolen told vance. “Our ability to find inclusive ways to reach underrepresented groups is a right path to be on.”

Vance was not buying this answer for a second, “If there is a pilot who is offended by the word ‘wife’ or ‘cockpit’ maybe that person shouldn’t be a pilot!”

Watch the tense exchange here:

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