A resurfaced video of then-Senator JD Vance grilling Biden’s woke FAA Administrator Billy Nolen is now more relevant than ever amid last week’s tragic plane collision and questions of DEI hiring leading to unsafe flight travel.
Vance questioned Nolen about the FAA’s push to remove gendered language from their protocol’s in order to be more “inclusive.” Nolen stood firmly behind the initiative and said inclusivity should be a priority to recruit the new generation of pilots.
“The next generation of people who get into aerospace, they won’t look like the people sitting in this room,” Nolen told vance. “Our ability to find inclusive ways to reach underrepresented groups is a right path to be on.”
Vance was not buying this answer for a second, “If there is a pilot who is offended by the word ‘wife’ or ‘cockpit’ maybe that person shouldn’t be a pilot!”
Watch the tense exchange here:
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I don't think most Americans understand how pervasive, insidious and destructive the Democrats' holy grail of DEI has become. It's been Affirmative Action on steroids. In 2021, Biden passed an executive order practically codifying illegal anti-white racism by demanding DEI hiring in every government office and for every government position in the country. Policies that call for hiring and promoting whites last; regardless of qualifications and merit. And it all flows to the private sector where these policies have transformed almost every college and big business in America. Now every college and big business has a DEI officer; usually at the level of Dean or VP. DEI is a Democrat induced cancer that has infected every college campus and every government agency and most large private companies in America. Then, of course, go outside academia and imagine the impact on the quality of doctors and nurses and first responders and pilots and it could dangerously corrupt every profession in America. DEI is the antithesis of the foundational principle of America as the greatest "Meritocracy" in the world where anyone can succeed based on skill and merit. The idea of "equal outcomes" and not "equal opportunity" is flat out marxism.
DEI is blatantly illegal because it violates every one of our civil rights laws that say there can be no discrimination based on "race, creed, or sex or national origin". It's a cancerous ideology that picks winners and losers based on a hierarchy of "victims". Thank God that Trump is stopping it, but beyond an executive order, he will eventually need to bring DEI to the Supreme Court so that this real "systemic racism" can be struck down and forever banned.
DEI =didn’t educate itself.