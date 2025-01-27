Vice President JD Vance FIRED BACK aggressively at a leading question from CBS’s Margaret Brennan during a tense “Face The Nation” sit down interview, Sunday.

Brennan asked Vance about Trump’s initiative to uproot criminal illegal migrants across the nation, stating that America was “founded by immigrants.”

"We were founded by immigrants,” Vance agreed. “That doesn't mean that 240 years later we need to have the dumbest immigration in the world!"

Watch the fiery exchange below:

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Presented By American Alternative Assets

BREAKING: For the first time in American history, U.S. interest payments now exceed our entire defense budget.

The numbers are staggering:

$36 trillion in national debt

Every 1% rate increase = $90 billion in new costs

Gold surging past $2,750 as central banks buy at fastest pace in history

Over 1,082 metric tons of gold purchased by central banks in 2022 alone

As Trump prepares to retake office, a showdown with the Fed could determine the fate of your retirement savings. Smart money isn't waiting - central banks are racing to accumulate gold before 2025.

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Melania Trump’s First Lady Portrait revealed:

Melania Trump’s 2025 First Lady portrait, by Régine Mahaux

The White House released a new official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump on Monday.

Captured by photographer Régine Mahaux in the Yellow Oval Room, the magnificent black-and-white image features Trump in a dark suit, leaning forward with her hands on a table in a powerful posture with the Washington Monument is visible in the background. The portrait was taken on Jan. 21, 2024, shortly after President Donald Trump's inauguration

This portrait is a big change from her 2017 one, where she was seen in a more traditional, less authoritative stance. Online reactions to the new portrait were overwhelmingly positive, with many on social media praising her for exuding strength and style.

Melania’s 2017 First Lady portrait

Brett Cooper announces new show with breath-taking trailer:

After months of anticipation, Brett Cooper announced her new YouTube show with a must-see trailer released Monday afternoon.

Cooper, former host of "The Comments Section" on The Daily Wire, announced her departure from the company on December 10, 2024. She clarified that her exit was her own decision, dispelling rumors of being fired. Cooper stated that her departure was "bittersweet" but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to build her community.

Her producer, Reagan Conrad, took over as host of "The Comments Section" following Cooper's exit. Post-departure, Cooper directed her followers to her new personal YouTube channel, which quickly amassed nearly 600,000 subscribers within its first month.

She spoke at Turning Point USA's America Fest last month, thanking her fans, and hinted at new endeavors but did not specify details about her new show.

Her new trailer launching “The Brett Cooper Show” has amassed over 300k views in under 4 hours of being posted.