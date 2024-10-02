JD Vance SNAPS when smug Kristen Welker tries INSULTING him on live tv

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JD Vance is coming off an impressive debate performance last night in the VP debate with Tim Walz.



At times he went head to head with the CBS moderators over their fact checking (it didn’t go well for them.) If only they had watched this they would have realized that if you decide to mix it up with JD Vance, you had better bring your A game.

Kristen Welker didnt….

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