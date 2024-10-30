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JD Vance SNAPS when smug Kristen Welker tries INSULTING him on live tv

JD Vance was not in the mood to play nice on MSNBC!

With the election just days away, and the Harris campaign imploding in front of everyone, liberal anchors have become increasingly strident and shrill in their attempts to smear Trump and Vance and can you blame them?

We had the Kamala campaign try to blast out a bunch of scandals that were so fake that no one in the press touched them. Kamala tried standing on the steps and calling Trump the new Hitler (the 100,000 people who showed up to Trump’s rally at Madison Square Gardens proved that was wrong) and last night Biden decided to call any American who isn’t voting for Kamala “garbage.” (Is “Garbage” the new “deplorable” 🤔)



So all that’s left is for Activist Anchors to do as their little bubble collapses is screech, and JD Vance unloaded on Kristen Welker when she tried it!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

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