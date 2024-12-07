Vice President-elect JD Vance visited hurricane-ravaged residents in western North Carolina, Friday, to reassure them that the new administration has not forgotten them.

Vance said he wanted to provide some comfort and support to those still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene as the Christmas holiday approaches.

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Vance’s down-to-earth nature and relatability is on full display during this conversation with emergency workers. He listens carefully as they explain what they’ve had to deal with in the wake of the natural disaster.

“My simple message to the people of Appalachia is that we haven’t forgotten you — we love you,” Vance said. “Certainly when this administration changes hands in the next 45 days, we’re going to do everything that we can to help people rebuild, to get them back on their feet, to bring some commerce back to this area, but, most importantly, to allow people to live in their homes.”

The new VP grew up in the Appalachian region and wrote a famous memoir, Hillbilly Elegy” about his early life experiences in the community.

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Republican FIRES BACK at self-righteous Jake Tapper for dragging Hegseth

GOP Senator Eric Schmitt put smug CNN hack Jake Tapper IN HIS PLACE over Pete Hegseth allegations.

Tapper cited Hegseth’s “alleged sexual misconduct” and “alleged problems with alcohol” that the mainstream media has frequently emphasized amid Trump choosing him to lead the Pentagon.

“Would you hire someone with these descriptions about who he was to run your office?” Tapper asked Schmitt.

Schmitt’s response is priceless…



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