Scott Jennings sparked MASSIVE backlash from his woke CNN colleagues when he said a simple fact… the WNBA is a total business failure.

“What do you mean Scott?!!”

His comment was made amid WNBA player Caitlin Clarks viral Time magazine piece bringing attention to black female players who she says the league has been “built on.”

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them. The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that, and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important.”

Jennings questioned how proud these players should be for “building” a failing business.

“What did they build? A league that loses money every year?” Jennings asked.

Watch CNN’s reaction to his bold comment:

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Whoopi says RFK Jr. is FAT SHAMING: "You don't know what you are doing!!"

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg went off on RFK Jr. for his plan to make America healthy again, saying that “this isn’t just about food” and that sometimes “people are born genetically larger.”

RFK Jr. has been very vocal about his plan to remove harmful food additives from the American diet. Trump picked the Kennedy to lead the Department of Health, putting him in a position to make many of his plans a reality.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country. Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

RFK has also spoken out against the harmful effects of some popular weight-loss drugs, encouraging people instead to opt for a healthy diet and exercise.

Watch Whoopi lose it on live T.V. over the prospect of America being made healthy again.

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MUST SEE: Trump realizes she is having a PANIC ATTACK, what he does next is unbelievable

Watch what Trump does when he realizes a struggling single mother is having a panic attack when at the mic to ask him a question.

This will give you CHILLS…

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