GOP Rep. Jim Jordan snapped at Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler during a heated congressional hearing for challenging the legitimacy of Elon Musk’s DOGE efforts to cut the federal government down to size and eliminate waste

Watch Video

”While we witness these incursions on the law and the constitution, my Republican colleagues do nothing!” Nadler said. “They cheer on Elon Musk as he usurpes congressional authority…”

Jordan was waiting for is moment to give Nadler a piece of his mind. “Instead of stopping the stupid spending, Democrats attack the guy who’s exposing it!!” he lashed out. “Elon Musk is exposing in the federal government exactly what he exposed when he purchased Twitter,… Big Government was pressuring Big Tech to censor Americans!”

“Musk is now doing that for the federal government, we think that’s a good thing!” he continued.

Jordan continued to call out the Democrat’s misplaced outrage over a man who is objectively helping the American people by making sure their tax dollars don’t go to waste, and the people responsible for wasting them are fired.

“You want to get mad at Musk, go right ahead!!” Jordan dared Democrats. “The guy who got 77 million votes on November 5 says he wants Elon Musk working for him,… to expose stupid things our government is spending money on!”

Watch Jordan absolutely go off at Nadler and the Dems:

Watch Video

Presented By Goldco

Gold Breaks Another Record Under President Trump!

The start of the Trump Presidency has been good for gold! The shiny yellow metal has yet again broken another record high in price since Trump has taken the reins, and could go much higher!

It's really no surprise...

Under Trump's first term, the price of gold soared a staggering 53%.

He's even talked about the U.S.A. going back to a gold standard!

"We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard." - Donald J. Trump.

He's also been quoted saying that...

"Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We'd have a standard on which to base our money." - Donald J. Trump.

Here's the thing: Gold has been used as a store of value for centuries, the government can't easily manipulate it, and it's known as a hedge against market risk and inflation.

How high will the price of gold go under Trump's second term?

Will gold continue to break record after record in 2025 and beyond?

Learn more about the benefits of precious metals like gold and silver with a free copy of the Gold & Silver Kit sent directly to your doorstep.

You'll even learn about an IRS Loophole Trump has kept open that allows you to diversify your savings with gold and silver tax and penalty free!

Plus, you could get up to a 10% Instant Match in BONUS SILVER!

So, don’t wait a second longer. Get your hands on your free copy of this kit and start your gold and silver journey today!

Get Your Free Gold & Silver Kit Today!

Get My Free Kit Today

CBS News host faces backlash for blaming the Holocaust on “free speech” in bizarre live interview with Marco Rubio

CBS News' "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan faced strong backlash after suggesting on air that free speech was "weaponized" in Nazi Germany to perpetrate the Holocaust.

During a segment Sunday, Brennan commented, "There's a real concern about free speech being weaponized, which is what happened in Germany, that allowed the Holocaust." This statement drew sharp criticism from social media users and historians alike.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio countered Brennan's claim, stating, "I have to disagree with you. Free speech was not used to conduct genocide. The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews... There was no free speech in Nazi Germany. There was none."

"To equate free speech with the atrocities of the Holocaust is not only historically inaccurate but also diminishes the severity of what happened," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, in a statement.

Brennan's comments were part of a broader discussion with Rubio on the balance between free speech and hate speech.

Watch Video