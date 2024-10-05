This will give you CHILLS:

Trump called up one of his favorite people at his rally. Jim Jordan is beloved on the right for his masterful control of the oversight committee and his tenacity about rooting out Deep State bad behavior.



Jordan is also ABSOLUTELY right about the control and censorship by Big Tech. We here at Politibrawl have felt the sting of that more times than we can count simply for trying to publish what we do. Which is why its so important to keep the 1st Amendment alive and protected from those who would shut it down.

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