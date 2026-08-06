Democrat Sen. John Fetterman clashed with Wolf Blitzer live on CNN over the radical socialist wave consuming the Democrat party, recently showcased by the primary win of far-left Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

“Are you willing to unify with Abdul El-Sayed?” Blitzer asked Fetterman.

“He wants to put me on a pike! He has really a little man syndrome! He was really arrogant in that race!” Fetterman snapped back. “I can’t come together with someone if you’re willing to embrace someone who loves Hamas!” Fetterman added, referring to Hasan Piker’s close proximity to El-Sayed during his campaign.

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Mamdani booed off stage at Staten Island NYPD event “Get the f**k outta here!”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani was met with loud boos, profanity-laced jeers, and thumbs-down gestures from roughly 3,500 attendees at the NYPD’s National Night Out Against Crime event on Staten Island’s Midland Beach boardwalk Tuesday night. The crowd shouted him down as he approached the podium, forcing Mamdani to deliver remarks lasting less than a minute before being escorted offstage.

The reception stood in sharp contrast to Mamdani’s reputation for lengthy public speeches. Despite the hostile crowd, he remained smiling throughout and stopped to take photos with some attendees before departing.

The incident underscores Mamdani’s fraught relationship with law enforcement communities and conservative-leaning Staten Island, where his socialist agenda and past anti-police rhetoric have made him deeply unpopular. The NYPD hosted over 70 similar community events across the city Tuesday as part of its annual effort to strengthen police-community relationships.

Related: Little Italy REVOLTS against Zohran Mamdani!

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Ran Paul moves to hold Fauci in contempt after Fifth Amendment standoff

Sen. Rand Paul’s Senate Homeland Security Committee is set to vote Thursday on holding Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times during last week’s hearing rather than answering questions about COVID’s origins, gain-of-function research, and pandemic policy decisions.

If the committee approves the measure, Paul plans to send a referral directly to the US Attorney for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice for potential prosecution. Paul has also raised questions about whether Fauci’s sweeping Biden pardon — covering conduct from January 2014 through January 2025 — legally justifies invoking the Fifth Amendment, arguing a pardon already provides immunity from self-incrimination.

Fauci stated at the hearing that under advice from his attorneys he would exercise his Fifth Amendment rights, citing his “decades-long record of cooperating with Congress.”

White House launches “Fraud Ledger” website to track Anti-Fraud Task Force results

The White House unveiled a new public website called “The Fraud Ledger” Tuesday, designed to document the findings of Vice President JD Vance’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The site tracks three metrics: fraud uncovered through data analysis, fraud stopped in real annual spending, and fraud enforcement through indictments and settlements. Since January 2025, the task force claims to have uncovered $229.9 billion in total fraud.