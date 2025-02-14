Life-long liberal Jon Stewart made Biden’s Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks PANIC when he pressed her on the unbelievable waste and loss of tax dollars by the Pentagon, during an off script live interview.
"If I give you a billion dollars and you can't tell me what happened to it? That, to me, is wasteful…" Stewart told Hicks plainly.
Hicks tried to laugh it off and shake her head, and her condescending reactions tell you everything you need to know about the government's attitude when the press and the public try to hold them accountable.
Although this clip is from April of 2023, it takes on a renewed meaning as President Donald Trump and his team at DOGE begin to audit the government's wasteful spending practices.
The tense conversation reveals how the government may try to avoid tough questions in the coming months, but as long as our press keeps them honest, these bureaucrats won't be able to hide their absurd spending habits from the public for much longer.
Watch the awkward moment right here:
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Trump nominee makes Adam Schiff look like a FOOL when he REFUSES to play his silly games
Trump nominee for Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff look like a complete FOOL by refusing to play his ridiculous game during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
Schiff relentlessly asked Blanche to admit that his role as Deputy AG would pose a conflict of interest due to his legal representation of Donald Trump in ongoing cases.
“How is that not the most blatant conflict of interest?!!” Schiff snapped, after clearly not getting the answer he was fishing for.
“I will follow the rules!” Blanche insisted, refusing the answer Schiff’s series of leading hypothetical questions.
Watch the heated clash right here:
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You are an illiterate fool and an ignoramus. Trump is doing exactly what "We The People" elected him to do and Elon Musk is a genius that is helping him to accomplish that because he LOVES this country. UNLIKE all the brainwashed woke Democrats and RHINO's in this country, you included. Why don't you go to South Africa?
Mars Attacks. The woman Jon Stewart interviews. Her voice is too similar to the female reporter that gets her head moved to a little yapping dog. Ugggg ! The only part she owns well is their belief that the public is stupid and doesn't need to know. Typical DC swamp creature. Talking in circles saying nothing that answers the question. When they refuse to answer, obviously there's something not right going on. Easy to see.