Talk show host Jon Stewart called out Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks for horrendous wasteful spending in the Pentagon.

“If I give you a billion dollars and you can’t tell me what happened to it, that’s wasteful!” Stewart told Hicks, putting her on the spot.

Her response… she laughs about it! Watch Stewart expose her in a way she was NOT ready for.

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The Pentagon has failed all 7 of its audits since its fist in 2018. Despite loosing track of massive amounts of taxpayer’s dollars, the largest government agency was given a $26 billion raise from 2023 to 2024 to a budget of $824 billion.

Even a smug liberal like Stewart is asking the right questions: Where is the money going? Why are rank and file soldiers barely getting by? And how are the American people supposed to just sit back and accept this?!!

Resurfaced: Kayleigh McEnany SNAPS when CNN nutjob tries to bully her on live tv

Watch former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany DESTROY CNN bully Steven Goldstein when he accuses Trump of “antisemitism.”

“You think the President is prejudice against jews? Against his own family?!!” McEnany pressed Goldstein.

“You betchya!!!” he snapped back.

Watch these two take the gloves off during this out-of-control live debate.

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