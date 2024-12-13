Sen. Josh Hawley LOST IT at an immigration attorney who says the economy would be “hard-hit” if Trump carries out deportation plan.

This gets HEATED real quick:

Hawley sited a report from the witness, attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, which claimed that illegal immigrants are vital to the American economy, especially in key sectors such as construction, hospitality and agriculture.

“Why would you want to drive down the wages of millions of working Americans who can’t get those jobs,… because illegal immigrants are getting them?!” Hawley demanded from immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick.

The attorney denied wanting to hurt American workers, but Hawley could not accept his answer.

Watch what happens next:

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Resurfaced: Vivek DEMANDS RESPECT from bully Chris Cuomo during tense live interview

Watch Vivek Ramaswamy FIRE BACK at Chris Cuomo after he makes a personal remark that crosses the line…

Cuomo will think twice next time before insulting Vivek:

Cuomo accuses Ramaswamy of repeating the same “divisive things” from Trump and asks “what do they need you for?”

“I respectfully disagree with you, Andrew,” Vivek said, rattling Chris Cuomo for confusing him with his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “I can take the Trump America First agenda even further by uniting this country,” he continued.

During Ramaswamy’s bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, he carefully navigated the political landscape so as to not directly challenge Donald Trump, but still make a strong case for himself as president.

By avoiding direct confrontation with Trump, while actively supporting him on the campaign trail, Ramaswamy earned himself a crucial role in Trump’s administration, co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk.

Watch the heated interview below:

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Antifa & BLM's Jan 6 - From the journalist that witnessed it all…

Richie McGinniss is a journalist who covered the left-wing riots that raged across American cities in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Hear what ACTUALLY happened directly from a reporter who risked his personal safety to put himself in the middle of the chaos, don’t trust the mainstream media’s insistence on the “peaceful protests” narrative.

Watch Interview

Pick up McGinniss’ new book “Riot Diet,” which dives deep into his horrifying experiences covering the riots.

“It was baptism by pepper spray!”

Check Out The Book