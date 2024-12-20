Sen. Josh Hawley lost his temper at NCAA President Charlie Baker during a heated senate hearing on transgender athletes threatening the competitive fairness of women’s sports.

“Everyone is to blame except you, right?!!” Hawley exploded at Baker, who wouldn’t take any responsibility for his organization’s absurd policies. Watch what happened next below:

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Never Forget: Two veterans TAKE ACTION when woke hecklers interrupt Trump's speech - This will give you CHILLS...

Two military veterans spring into action when woke protesters try to derail one of Donald Trump’s iconic 2016 rallies.

It’s moments like this that the media elites want you to FORGET all about. It is undeniable that Trump has the support of America’s heros in uniform, and this short clip exemplifies that better than anything.

Watch what happens below:

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Crazed young woman turns a dental appointment into felony charges!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of an unhinged young woman getting the reality check she surely deserved while at a dentist's office in Florida.

“I’m not a dog, don’t tell me to sit!!”

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Cops were called when this "Karen in training" refused to leave the dental office after being informed that her medical documents would take some time to compile and she would have them mailed to her.

The woman became extremely irate and argumentative, leaving the staff no choice but to call the police.