Judge Jeanine exploded at a Biden-defender on ‘The Five’ after he tried telling her that the Biden crime family was innocent.

Watch her explode right here:

Jeanine demanded an answer from her colleague Richard Fowler as to why Biden chose to pardon his son Hunter starting all the way back in 2014. She claimed this indicates a much deeper darker Biden family criminality.

“The corruption in the Biden family is so deep, it is so real, that Joe Biden knows that he can’t just pardon him for the gun charge,… or the tax charges,… but he has to go back to January of 2014, now why is that Richard?!” Jeanine pressed Fowler.

Richard responded saying there is currently only real criminal evidence against Hunter Biden. “To be fair, there was a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney that investigated the Biden family and the only person they charged was Hunter.”

Jeanine did NOT like his answer one bit. Watch the video to see her intense response:

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Cocky Karen thinks she is untouchable... until the cuffs came out! Her reaction is PRICELESS!

Police Body cam footage shows the arrest of an arrogant female suspect in Sarasota County, Florida on July 9, 2024.

The female suspect seen here was at a bar with her boyfriend, who was an off-duty bartender for the bar, when a fight broke out with other customers inside. When the on-duty bartender came over to break up the fight, the chaos escalated and cops were called to the scene.

While taking down an official statement from the on-duty bartender, the suspect suddenly came around the corner in an aggressive manner making accusations towards the bartender, while simultaneously acting entitled and arrogant toward the officer.

Then the drunken girlfriend refused a chance to leave the bar peacefully, and instead doubled down and challenged authority, only to find out the hard way who was really in charge. She was later charged with Resisting an Officer: Obstruction without Violence.

Watch the chaotic scene unfold:

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