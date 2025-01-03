Judge Jeanine ERUPTED at democrat Jessica Tarlov for trying to sugarcoat rampant border crossings during the Biden administration and claiming illegal migrants are being wrongfully demonized in America.

“Lets STOP playing games here!!” Jeanine snapped at Tarlov.

Watch them take the gloves off:

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Tarlov condemned Republicans who have tried to conflate the border crisis with the terrorist who committed the New Orleans attack, arguing the tragedy has been used to “demonize” illegal migrants.

“The guy in New Orleans was an American!” Tarlov exclaimed.

“Nobody is saying he wasn’t!!” Jeanine pushed back, before Fox News host Kennedy packed her up saying the two issues were not mutually exclusive.

Republicans feel that recent terrorist attacks highlight the need to control the southern border as a possible entry point for hostile persons meaning the United States harm.

Southern Fried Justice: 23-year-old PASSES OUT behind the wheel, then gets a RUDE AWAKENING!

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of a young 23-year-old female in Lakewood, Ohio on July 20, 2023.

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The woman was found passed out behind the wheel of her running car when officers found her on the side of a roadway. Initially, officers were unable to wake the suspect, despite their efforts of shaking and shouting at her.

After several minutes, the young female did wake up and she was able to respond to the officers. Things quickly escalated as the woman became combative and uncooperative. She then began throwing a bizarre tantrum filled with gibberish and incoherent ramblings.

Officers took control of the situation and promptly placed the suspect under arrest. She was charged with Ohio revised code section 4511.194, which is "having physical control on a vehicle while impaired."

Later, she pled guilty to lesser city ordinance/violation and was required to and completed a 72-hour driver intervention program, paid $250 in fines, and had her license suspended for 81 days.