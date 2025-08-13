U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro erupted at a reporter at the end of her Tuesday press conference for saying that crime in Washington D.C. is going down, challenging President Trump’s motivation for deploying the National Guard in the city.
Watch her tear this reporter apart:
“What changed?” the reporter asked Pirro.
“It’s never enough!!” she answered, enraged by the question, before telling the reporter to try telling families of violent crime victims that the crime rate has dropped.
While it’s true crime has dropped in D.C. in recent years, the city remains the 4th most dangerous city in the nation based on homicide rates. D.C. saw 27.3 murders per 100,000 residents in 2024, which is roughly 6x more murders per capita than New York City.
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23 arrests on first day of DC takeover, Mayor Bowser admits she has “no choice” but to comply with Trump
National Guard troops deployed to the nation's capital Tuesday as part of President Donald Trump's federal crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., with authorities arresting 23 suspects and seizing six illegal firearms on the first day of the operation.
Trump invoked federal control over D.C. police using Home Rule Act - President Trump placed the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for up to 30 days on Monday, utilizing authority granted by the District of Columbia's Home Rule Act to combat crime in the capital.
First day operations resulted in 23 arrests and weapons seizures - Federal and local authorities arrested 23 suspects on charges including homicide, weapons violations, lewd acts, and stalking, while also seizing six illegal firearms during the initial crackdown efforts.
"These are just a few examples — we are just getting started. Federal partners joined local police and arrested 23 in total," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "When you let good cops be cops they can clean up our streets and do it fast. More to come. Your nation’s Capital WILL be safe again."
D.C. Mayor Bowser focuses on coordination despite limited authority - Mayor Muriel Bowser met with federal officials to discuss strategy and ensure proper utilization of additional law enforcement resources, acknowledging her administration had "no choice but to comply and adapt" to Trump's federal takeover of local policing.
Related Video: Asking DC liberals - Should Trump take over DC?
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Disclaimers
GOD BLESS AND PROTECT OUR FAVORITE AND MOST AMAZING JUDGE JEANINE!
AND MAY NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST HER PROSPER!
IN JESUS’ NAME, AMEN! ❤️🙏🏼💝🔥
I don't understand why it is that liberals want to argue against successful results. Wasn't the liberals not too long back, with the George Floyd incident and others, actually calling for the federalization of law enforcement?? I even heard a couple wanting to bring up J6 again. That was a riot that was confined to the Capitol, only lasted about 3 hours, only one person was killed that day, an unarmed white female, and Trump did offer Nancy Pelosi to send in the National Guard but she refused and then even admit later that the incident was all on her.