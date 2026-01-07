US Attorney for the District of Columbia Judge Jeanine Pirro got surrounded by woke reporters during a press conference, twisting President Donald Trump’s successful effort to reduce crime in Washington D.C.
“I’m not even going to respect that questions with a response!!” Pirro slammed one reporter.
Watch the press conference clash here:
“I don’t care about politics. I care about lives!” Pirro told another reporter. “Thank GOODNESS for the President.”
See Judge Jeanie wipe the floor with the woke media:
Minnesota fraud ringleader ordered to forfeit millions and luxury items including Porsche
Aimee Bock, 44, the mastermind behind the Feeding Our Future scandal who was found guilty in March on federal charges of wire fraud, bribery, and conspiracy, was ordered by a federal judge on December 30 to forfeit about $5.2 million, her Porsche Panamera, 60 laptops/iPads/iPhones, diamond jewelry, and Louis Vuitton bags for her lead role in the nation’s largest COVID-19 fraud scheme.
Predominantly Somali co-conspirators pilfered $250M-$400M in pandemic relief: The Justice Department has convicted 57 people and charged 78 defendants (72 of Somali descent with five fugitives in Africa) related to the scandal where they pilfered pandemic relief funds from a federal program meant to feed hungry children, with Attorney General Pam Bondi estimating the “ultimate price tag” could reach $400 million, while defendants allegedly sent “millions of taxpayer dollars in fraud proceeds” to East Africa and the Middle East.
Only $75M recovered from stolen funds: Prosecutors have only recovered about $75 million of the stolen funds, according to the Daily Mail, with the scandal thrust back into the national spotlight after President Trump fumed about alleged widespread fraud by Somali nationals in Minnesota and independent journalist Nick Shirley reported on potentially fraudulent day care centers in the state.
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Tennessee professor rehired with 500K after firing over Kirk media post
A Tennessee theater professor fired for sharing an article about Charlie Kirk following the activist’s assassination has been reinstated with a $500,000 settlement from Austin Peay State University.
Controversial dismissal: Darren Michael, an associate professor of acting and directing, was terminated September 12—two days after Kirk’s shooting death—for posting a Facebook article titled “Charlie Kirk says gun deaths are ‘unfortunately’ worth it to keep 2nd Amendment” without additional caption, drawing attention from Senator Marsha Blackburn who posted Michael’s photo and resume asking “What do you say, Austin Peay?”
Settlement terms: The Clarksville public university agreed to pay Michael half a million dollars, cover therapeutic counseling costs, and issue a statement acknowledging “regret for not following the tenure termination process” distributed via email to faculty, staff, and students.
University’s initial stance: APSU President Mike Licari originally defended the firing by calling Michael’s social media activity “insensitive, disrespectful and interpreted by many as propagating justification for unlawful death,” declaring such actions violated the university’s “commitment to mutual respect and human dignity.”
Independent journalist Shirley hits back at Walz over Minnesota Fraud
Independent journalist Nick Shirley defended his viral investigation into Minnesota fraud against Governor Tim Walz’s accusations, rejecting labels of “far right,” “delusional conspiracy theorist,” and “White supremacist” during a preview of OutKick’s “The Riley Gaines Show.”
Fact-based defense: Shirley told Gaines that Walz “can’t deny any of the claims” because “when you’re speaking facts, these people can’t come after you,” emphasizing “fraud is fraud” and noting “89% of the population committing the fraud is Somalian” doesn’t make him racist since “dollars have no race to it”—just “pure fact that money’s being stolen from Republicans and Democrats.”
No gubernatorial denial: Shirley confirmed Walz has offered “no denial, a lot of deflecting” to his findings, while his 42-minute video investigating seemingly inactive Minnesota daycare centers receiving millions in government funding amassed over 138 million X views, prompting federal investigations and HHS freezing all state childcare payments.
Leftist backlash highlighted: The journalist complained “leftists” attacked him for exposing fraud rather than uniting against corruption, lamenting they targeted “the person who is exposing the fraud” instead of acknowledging “fraud is bad” and demanding crackdowns.
Judge Pirro knows what she is talking about. In most states when juveniles commit serious and violent crimes, even in the most egregious cases, they are sent to a juvenile detention center until they are 18 and then they are released and their records sealed or expunged. For lesser crimes, are simply put on probation and released. All these laws were written in a time when minors committing crimes was relatively rare. But now it is epidemic as we can see gangs of children on video in shoplifting sprees, carjacking, and committing horrific violent crimes including murder. Older gang members purposefully recruit and use minors to do their bidding because they know there will be no jail time for them. It's past time to revise all our criminal laws because we have seen over and over that for all criminals (young and old) the only thing that stops them from committing crime are consequences; swift and severe. Juveniles that commit violent crimes should be tried as adults, and repeat adult offenders need mandatory sentences to stop the lunacy of letting them back onto the street over and over again.
"Social justice" is a racist, marxist mantra that has never worked anymore than the total failures and massive crime increases resulting from the "no bail" and "defund the police" idiocy promoted by leftists and Democrats everywhere. It is simply a massive civilizational failure to continue to allow the 6% of criminals who commit 80% of the violent crime to continue to terrorize the majority of law abiding citizens. Lock them up and crime virtually disappears.
SHE's the BEST - a commemorative silver dollar should be minted in her honer - blessings to u Judge Jeanine & to all your kith & kin