Judge Jeanine Pirro went off on Jesica Tarlov for in insisting that the category of “intersex” individuals contradicts President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring the existence of only two genders.

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”The country is against me in women’s sports!” Pirro told Tarov. “Everybody knows that a transgender is at an advantage over girls, okay?!”

The debate was sparked during a discussion on Trump’s clash with Maine Governor Janet Mills who told the President she would refuse to comply with his executive order barring biological males from competing in women’s sports. Trump threatened to withhold federal funding for the state if the woke governor did not comply.

“The President is saying you’re going to jeopardize $250 million in federal funding,” Pirro continued. “She’s gonna lose! It’s stupid of her to say ‘the federal law supports us.’ No! You’re stupid! It doesn’t!”

Tarlov fired back at Pirro, “Gender is a lot more complicated then they would have you believe.” Tarlov explained that one of Trump’s lawyers was told by a federal judge that it was “biologically incorrect” to say that there are only men and women. “There are 30 examples of intersex people!”

Pirro clapped back immediately, saying the example only matters to a tiny minority of people. “So why force girls across this country to be in a bathroom (with men)?!! Just admit it’s illegal, it’s wrong, and the public doesn’t want it!!”

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Vivek Ramaswamy announces candidacy for Governor of Ohio

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor on Monday, backing the entrepreneur in the 2026 race to replace term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine. Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, announced his candidacy earlier that day in Cincinnati.

Trump praised Ramaswamy on Truth Social, calling him “something SPECIAL” and noting his youth, strength, and smarts. “He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio,” Trump wrote, offering his “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.” Musk, a senior Trump advisor, echoed the support on X, saying, “Good luck, you have my full endorsement!”

Ramaswamy, 39, launched his campaign at a rally, vowing to make Ohio “the state of excellence in America.” He previously co-led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Musk but exited before Inauguration Day to focus on the gubernatorial bid. Speculation of a rift with Musk followed, which Ramaswamy denied.

The endorsements came hours after Ramaswamy’s announcement, signaling strong backing from Trump’s inner circle. Top advisors to Vice President JD Vance, including Andy Surabian and Jai Chabria, are aiding Ramaswamy’s campaign, along with pollster Tony Fabrizio and ally Arthur Schwartz. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also seeks the GOP nomination, setting up a competitive primary.

Anti-Trump protester has a MELTDOWN when asked one simple question

PolitiBrawl’s Matt Miller confronted anti-Trump protesters in Washington D.C. with one simple question: Has the radical left gone too far?

“No!! They haven’t gone far enough!” one protester snapped.

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