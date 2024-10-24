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Judge Jeanine MOPS THE FLOOR with screeching Jessica Tarlov live on Fox News

Judge Jeanine utterly destroys Tarlov here. It’s not hard to see why. Liberals love to twist numbers, they will find a way to explain away anything that they don’t like or reflects badly on their world view. Up to and including suppressing the reports!

Don’t believe me, check out the report that said their obsession with putting kids on puberty blockers was bad. The doctor WHO RAN THE STUDY suppressed the report because it made her look bad.

We have the same thing here

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The fact is that crime has gone up, (do you feel safe walking down the streets of any major city these days?) the down turn is because of funky math to juice the figures. Just one example? Large amounts of justice departments in blue states and cities didn’t report their full crime stats to the FBI after 2020 as part of the defund the police movement because the numbers showed things that didnt fit the political narrative they wanted.

So to say crime has gone down while a whole bunch of places arent even reporting numbers….that’s hardly reassuring!

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