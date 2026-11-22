CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked a question clearly meant to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, while he was standing right beside the President during a press conference.

“There was reporting this week that you’re unhappy with the statement the Vice President put out saying the reason Republicans lost the midterms was because of the Iran War,” Collins told Trump. “Can you address that?”

Trump’s response was just perfect…

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Iran mocks Trump, unveils new dual-missile launcher amid threat of renewed US strikes

Iran’s IRGC released footage showing a new underground launcher capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles simultaneously, the first public display of the system, as commanders toured a vast underground facility stocked with missiles and military equipment.

The display, which included a message mocking the White House, appears aimed at countering claims that Iran’s missile program was severely weakened by recent fighting, with IRGC aerospace commander Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi claiming the country has added significant new capabilities despite the conflict.

The footage comes as Trump reportedly weighs a four-to-seven-day bombing campaign against Iran alongside Israel, following fresh intelligence on Tehran’s missile rebuilding efforts and pressure from Israeli intelligence chief Roman Gofman, even as Trump has publicly called the war “effectively over.”

Iran’s president admits economic war “far more difficult” than military conflict

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the country faces a grueling “silent” economic war, as Trump’s Operation Economic Outcast tightens sanctions and a naval blockade, worsening inflation, energy shortages, and fears of renewed unrest ahead of winter.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iran has exhausted its available seaborne oil supply , calling the isolation campaign historically unprecedented and declaring “the ship is sinking,” while CENTCOM says the blockade has blocked over $25 billion in Iranian crude exports.

Amid fears of unrest, Iran is deploying an AI-enabled neighborhood monitoring system through its Basij paramilitary force following recent anti-regime protests, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio argued the economic pressure campaign makes further military strikes currently unnecessary.

ICE airport arrests in Seattle spark clash with WA Democrats

ICE arrested two travelers at Sea-Tac airport Saturday — Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national accused of overstaying his visa, and Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who allegedly threw hot coffee at agents during the arrest and now faces assault charges.

Washington officials including Gov. Bob Ferguson, Mayor Katie Wilson, and Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Adam Smith condemned the operation as chaotic and “un-American,” with Ferguson urging airlines to push ICE out of state airports; none directly addressed the alleged assault on officers.

DHS defended the arrests, citing steep increases in assaults, vehicular attacks, and death threats against agents, while Alaska Airlines said it received no advance notice and worked to rebook affected passengers.

Rob Lowe says Daily Wire’s anti-communist movie “Confession” was shut out of every film festival over politics

Rob Lowe, star of “Confession” — a film written by Ben Shapiro about Soviet-era persecution in 1938 Moscow — said the movie, despite an 87% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and a cast including Nick Nolte and James Franco, was rejected by every film festival, calling the snub “all political.”