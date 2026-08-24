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Karmelo Anthony’s request for a new trial was denied this week after he was convicted of murdering fellow high school student Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet.

Anthony’s legal team requested a new trial because, according to his side, courtroom restrictions, hearings held without Anthony present, and the handling of an unwritten agreement between his former lawyers and prosecutors violated his rights, according to Fox News.

For now, Anthony’s 35-year prison sentence remains while he is still appealing the conviction.

During the recent hearings, it was revealed there was damaging evidence to Anthony that was kept out of the trial in an oral agreement with the prosecution. Before Anthony killed Metcalf with a knife to the heart, Anthony had texted earlier in the day:

“How many bullets u want coming out of ur chest?”

“When I stab somebody I’m gonna lick their blood off the blade”

“I’m lowkey on the verge”

The agreement was going to allow Anthony to testify if he stayed focused on the altercation, but it fell apart when the prosecution told his defense team on the final day it no longer applied if Anthony took the stand and the defense had opened the door to character evidence.

Former lead defense attorney Mike Howard acknowledged the oral agreement never expressly agreed on whether a testifying defendant was covered.

The text messages from Anthony certainly speaks to his state of mind on the day in question and further explains why he was so quick to use a knife over him not being allowed inside the track team’s tent.

The text messages also show how asinine his outside defenders’ arguments have been in claiming Anthony’s trial is a race issue. It also ignores the fact how wrong Anthony was in bringing a knife to school grounds in the first place. What should have been a simple explanation turned into deadly confrontation over a simple seat.

In a way, Anthony could have been spared getting a harsher sentence by not getting a new trial where the aforementioned could have been presented. Regardless, there will still be people believing this was “another” case of the justice system going after a black teenager for “defending” himself when all the evidence proves otherwise.