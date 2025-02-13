White house Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pulled out receipts when a reporter demanded proof of the fraud that Elon Musk was finding in the government agencies he is auditing.

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”Is there some proof, evidence of those fraud claims? Or can Elon Musk come to the briefing room and share material evidence of what he’s talking about?” the reporter asked Leavitt.

Leavitt said she would love for Musk to visit, and that it was “a fallacy” that what he and DOGE are doing is not transparent, citing daily reporters of findings posted to a public DOGE X account.

“President Trump and Elon Musk have been incredibly transparent on what DOGE is doing!” Karoline explained. “Before it was Elon Musk holding our government accountable, it was some unnamed bureaucrat that none of you knew.”

“As for the actual receipts, we are happy to provide them and I actually brought some today, because as you know, I love to bring the receipts!” Leavitt said before pulling out paper documents detailing MORE frivolous DEI programs the American taxpayer was paying for, discovered by Musk.

Watch the incredible moment here:

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Trump BREAKS when freed U.S. hostage gets EMOTIONAL at White House

President Donald Trump welcomed home American citizen taken prisoner by Russia, Mar Fogel, at the White House, Tuesday.

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Fogel, an American teacher imprisoned in Russia since 2021 on drug charges, was released following undisclosed negotiations. He was sentenced to 14 years for what he said was legally prescribed marijuana, returned to the U.S. after diplomatic efforts.

Trump called the release a "significant step" in U.S.-Russia relations.

“I was given more than 400 injections in that time!” Fogel told Trump of his experience in the Russian prison. “Knowing I had the support of my fellow Pennsylvanians

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