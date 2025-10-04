White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back at a reporter for challenging the premise that illegal immigrants are currently receiving government healthcare illegally.
Watch the explosive moment below:
Medicaid costs tripled under Biden: Leavitt cited data showing Medicaid spending on emergency services for illegal immigrants nearly tripled between Trump’s last full fiscal year (2020) and Biden’s (2024), with costs skyrocketing 142% in fiscal year 2024 alone to reach $9.1 billion in taxpayer-funded emergency services.
State-level financial strains: California, Illinois, and Minnesota expanded state healthcare coverage to include illegal immigrants, causing massive financial burdens with California spending $8.5 billion on immigrant healthcare in 2024 and Illinois spending approximately $800 million annually, while Southern California healthcare systems reported being “bombarded” with longer patient wait times.
Shutdown dispute centers on healthcare: Republicans argue Democrats forced the government shutdown not just over Affordable Care Act tax credits, but to restore Medicaid spending on illegal immigrants, with Speaker Mike Johnson claiming the Democrats’ proposal would cost taxpayers $200 billion on illegal immigrants and other non-citizens, including repealing reforms that closed California’s Medicaid loophole.
MAGA MTG plays surprise video for Jasmine Crockett exposing the disturbing truth about transgender athletes in women’s sports
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett with the brutal reality of biological men playing in women’s sports by showing an unexpected video.
“That is sick!!”
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ICE exposes illegal immigrant Des Moines superintendent fake degree and criminal record
Ian Andre Roberts, former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent arrested by ICE, has a criminal record dating back to 1996 including drug trafficking charges, illegal weapons possession, forged documents, reckless driving, and multiple weapon charges, with an immigration judge ordering his removal in May 2024.
Illegal status and false credentials: Roberts entered the U.S. from Guyana in 1994, his last work authorization expired in 2020, and he was illegally registered to vote as a Democrat in Maryland, while also falsely claiming degrees including an MBA candidacy at MIT that the school has no record of.
High-level education positions despite background: Despite his criminal history and illegal status, Roberts held superintendent positions across multiple states including Baltimore, Washington D.C., St. Louis, California, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, with his Pennsylvania district facing over $400,000 in sex discrimination lawsuit settlements during his tenure.
Armed during ICE arrest: When arrested September 26 with Iowa State Patrol assistance, Roberts attempted to flee and was found hiding in brush, with his vehicle containing $3,000 cash, a knife, and a loaded Glock 9mm pistol, leading to additional charges of being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.
The illegals should NOT ever receive a PENNY of our money. WE worked for ours and they didn't. they are only here for what that so-called Biden gave them. One of the worst presidents ever. Get real you mis-informed people
These smug people who claim they are reporters are so pathetic. She didn’t even do enough research to ask a good question. They are almost all leftist opinion writers who call themselves reporters. They shouldn’t even have press credentials if they’re caught asking questions in this manner. Give them three strikes and then send them packing. Tell whoever they work for to send someone with some integrity to the press conference from now on. That used to be a prestigious position but now it’s just a job to ask gotcha questions to Republican administration officials and to lob slow pitches to Democrats.