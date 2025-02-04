Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny for interrupting another reporter when he wasn’t called on during White House press briefing.
”You’re interrupting your colleague!” Karoline scolded Zeleny when he began asking a question out of turn. “I called on Lindsay.”
“I thought you called on me,” Zeleny answered, then still proceeded to ask his question.
Leavitt has quickly shown that she is taking not an ounce of crap from the legacy media that is used to having their way during White House press briefings.
Watch how Karoline handled the tense awkward moment here:
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MAGA veteran Brian Mast DESTROYS Margaret Brennan live on CBS for trashing Trump’s USAID cuts
Rep. Brian Mast defended President Trump’s bureaucratic cuts including those to the USAID against corporate media reporter Margaret Brennan.
”Has the Trump administration informed you of plans to significantly shrink this agency?” Brennan asked Mast.
“Most of these dollars that go out of USAID, +70%, don’t come from U.S. farmers, U.S. ranchers or go through U.S. ports, and that’s another big problem for America!” Mast explained, then expanding on the tremendous waste of tax dollars that the department has been responsible for.
“It’s a failure!” Mast added.
The Trump administration’s DOGE department, headed by Elon Musk, is tasked with eliminating government spending waste via making substantial cuts to bloated areas of the D.C. bureaucracy. Musk has made it clear that USAID is on his kill list.
"It's beyond repair," Musk said, adding that President Trump agrees it should be shut down.
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All this thing was , was a funnel for enriching Democrat operatives. Just like that rotten Carter with his phony Habitat for Humanity projects, aggrandizing self serving monsters who are very generous with other People's money. Then tout themselves as saviors and saints! Seen this way too many times. There is so much corruption within the federal and state governments, we wouldn't have enough room in our prisons for these self serving bastards, who day in and day out rip off the public. You can be sure they retire well off, yet these monsters are the very same people who complain about wealthy people and corporations. You can be sure that all the corporations in this country do not even to stack up to the governments in this country, yet the Democrats paint a picture for their moron followers that corporations are responsible for all of their troubles.
Or shrunk so bad till congress removes it...