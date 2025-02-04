Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at CNN reporter Jeff Zeleny for interrupting another reporter when he wasn’t called on during White House press briefing.

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”You’re interrupting your colleague!” Karoline scolded Zeleny when he began asking a question out of turn. “I called on Lindsay.”

“I thought you called on me,” Zeleny answered, then still proceeded to ask his question.

Leavitt has quickly shown that she is taking not an ounce of crap from the legacy media that is used to having their way during White House press briefings.

Watch how Karoline handled the tense awkward moment here:

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MAGA veteran Brian Mast DESTROYS Margaret Brennan live on CBS for trashing Trump’s USAID cuts

Rep. Brian Mast defended President Trump’s bureaucratic cuts including those to the USAID against corporate media reporter Margaret Brennan.

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”Has the Trump administration informed you of plans to significantly shrink this agency?” Brennan asked Mast.

“Most of these dollars that go out of USAID, +70%, don’t come from U.S. farmers, U.S. ranchers or go through U.S. ports, and that’s another big problem for America!” Mast explained, then expanding on the tremendous waste of tax dollars that the department has been responsible for.

“It’s a failure!” Mast added.

The Trump administration’s DOGE department, headed by Elon Musk, is tasked with eliminating government spending waste via making substantial cuts to bloated areas of the D.C. bureaucracy. Musk has made it clear that USAID is on his kill list.

"It's beyond repair," Musk said, adding that President Trump agrees it should be shut down.

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